Updates: West Mims wildfire more than 200 square miles in size

As of Wednesday morning the West Mims wildfire is more than 200 square miles in size, which is larger the size of Atlanta.

The fire is only 12 percent contained. It grew 3,500 acres Tuesday and has burned 143,893 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in Nassau County have been warned of a possible evacuation.

Nassau County Sheriff's Office said people living west of County Road 121 should be ready to leave if the order is given.

More equipment has been brought in to Charlton County, Georgia where Action News Jax reporter Cole Heath has been on the front lines of the fire for the last few days.

There are 725 firefighters from departments around Georgia and across the country battling the fire.

Some of the equipment being used to fight the West Mims fire includes eight helicopters, six planes, 73 wildland fire engines, seven bulldozers and 40 tractor plows.

Officials said they are focusing on the southern part of the fire area where wind and extreme burning conditions have caused major fire runs. They are using existing roads south of Highway 94 for contingency lines to help contain the fire.

According to firefighters the containment percentage is staying the same due to several reasons which include the heat, amount of vegetation on the ground, and the weather.

There is a town hall meeting regarding the West Mims fire at 6 p.m. at the Baker County High School in Macclenny.

Nassau county fairgrounds will be open for neighbors wanting to drop their livestock if they are preparing to evacuate- no order right now — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 10, 2017

Sun rising with the smoke and the haze in the air of the #WestMimsFire pic.twitter.com/hxGY5UlHCd — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 10, 2017

Brown dots are structures that red is the fire perimeter. #WestMimsFire pic.twitter.com/SAwjXS7rUB — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 10, 2017

Left to right -wed, tues, mon. A look at the same spot around the same time in st George with the #WestMimsfire smoke nearby pic.twitter.com/1Y6aqdU0Fk — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 10, 2017

#westmimsfire town meeting at baker county high school tonight at 6pm. Q&A and briefing. — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 10, 2017

#westmimsfire named after area where lighting strike hit that started the fire. 36 states, DC +PR have firefighters on scene. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/SfewnKuFWb — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 10, 2017

#westmimsfire grew 3500 acres over the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/7fTyVbh73o — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 10, 2017

#firstalertwx crews trying to establish a fire break - just in case - along Highway 121 in Nassau Co @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/LnrwjYuGZ7 — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 10, 2017