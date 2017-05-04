Video, photos: Damage reported as storms hit Jacksonville area

Damage has been reported as storms hit the Jacksonville area.
Downed trees were reported in Arlington and a tree limb reportedly fell on a car near Terry Parker High School.
A trained storm spotter reported dime-sized hail at Hodges Boulevard and JTB.
Viewer photos: Storms move through Northeast Florida
Parts of Southeast Georgia were under a tornado warning as a storm system moved through the area.
Viewers shared several photos of rain and lightning moving through Jacksonville.
Send us your #FirstAlertwx photos on Twitter or Facebook!
#Firstalertwx photo from Arlington Road and Rojero @wxgarrett @MikeFirstAlert https://t.co/ASN1IZtnGt pic.twitter.com/9NO8gIzUWl— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 4, 2017
View towards the pier from Jax Beach pic.twitter.com/3wX6gknS5G— Jon McGowan (@JonMcGowanFL) May 4, 2017
#Firstalertwx photos from Volley Drive in #Jacksonville. Viewer says trees, fence down. @wxgarrett @MikeFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/n22TpDWxpR— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 4, 2017
#FirstAlertWx photo at Beach and Kernan @MikeFirstAlert @wxgarrett— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 4, 2017
#Flwx pic.twitter.com/WRk5eNG4EM
Viewer video of lightning over #Jacksonville #FirstAlertWx #flwx @MikeFirstAlert @wxgarrett pic.twitter.com/OwOZLarjpG— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 4, 2017
Viewer photo of clouds over I-95 in #Jacksonville #FirstAlertWx #flwx @MikeFirstAlert @wxgarrett pic.twitter.com/K6iXp5OQnB— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 4, 2017
Slo-mo of the lightning before the heavy rain moved in. ⚡️⛈@ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Ri4AAzKYmn— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 4, 2017
Some serious ponding on streets in downtown Jax. If you can SAFELY take pics or videos of weather - tag @ActionNewsJax or use #FirstAlertWX. pic.twitter.com/9IEs8TRv5V— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) May 4, 2017
Pouring at JU-- adirondack chairs went flying. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Jblc6svfor— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 4, 2017
Hail reported in Wayne County, #Georgia #Firstalertwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/CC47AX8s7a— ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) May 4, 2017
Starting to ease up at JU. That storm was no joke. Look how far an Adirondack chair was tossed! @ActionNewsJax #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/yY3Mslew7j— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 4, 2017
Let it rain.....@MikeFirstAlert @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/jGZRNgdeEb— Deborah St. Onge (@DeborahStOnge) May 4, 2017
Appears 2 be the edge of the shelf looking inward over St John's in Julington Creek right now @ActionNewsJax @MikeFirstAlert @wxgarrett pic.twitter.com/8oLZdG0CSG— Sean Murphy (@seanmurph27) May 4, 2017
Big storm at our house.. pic.twitter.com/BQwRvG4RlR— Bass Patrol Nation (@basspatrol13) May 4, 2017
