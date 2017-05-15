Vilano Beach search for missing swimmer continues

Search efforts resumed Monday morning for a missing local swimmer off Vilano Beach in St. Johns County.

Action News Jax reporter Cole Heath spoke with officials Monday morning before search efforts continued, and some of those first responders are listing the situation as a possible drowning.

Action News Jax first brought you the breaking news Sunday night after St. Johns Fire Rescue said it responded to a report of swimmers in distress near the north inlet jetty on Porpoise Point.

Residents say they haven't seen this part of Vilano Beach as choppy as it was Sunday since hurricane Matthew, which hit here last October.

"It's an area that’s a high risk area for us, so we do patrol it carefully. This was just an unfortunate incident," said St. Johns County Fire Rescue Jeremy Robshaw.

The missing swimmer was last seen 150 yards offshore near the North Shoal, fire rescue said.

Fire rescue officials said the waves, particularly near the jetties, are strong. Strong swimmers and surfers usually swim in the area.

Multiple units, boats, and Trauma 1 helicopters were searching for the adult yesterday evening.

The latest on the missing swimmer at vilano beach pic.twitter.com/1Mmb92xNhN — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

The fuzzy light is a spotlight on a search truck. A boat is also on the water looking for missing swimmer pic.twitter.com/SofxF8WpnN — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

2 search boats in the saint Augustine inlet searching for missing swimmer. pic.twitter.com/vDUdhiFh4t — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

Sun rises for day 2 of missing swimmer search at vilano beach. pic.twitter.com/vzndmxAAbt — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

Swimmer still missing. Trucks out all night patrolling beach, boats returned at 5:30am pic.twitter.com/3IaSxXRbuL — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017

.@skyjax1 is now over search site in vilano beach for missing swimmer. pic.twitter.com/qfn7qkYuaq — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2017