Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
62°
H 87
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
clear-day Created with Sketch.
62°
Clear
H 87° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    62°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 87° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 87° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Vilano Beach search for missing swimmer continues
Close

Vilano Beach search for missing swimmer continues

Vilano Beach search for missing swimmer continues

Vilano Beach search for missing swimmer continues

By: Nora Clark News | WJAX
Updated:

Search efforts resumed Monday morning for a missing local swimmer off Vilano Beach in St. Johns County.

Action News Jax reporter Cole Heath spoke with officials Monday morning before search efforts continued, and some of those first responders are listing the situation as a possible drowning. 

Action News Jax first brought you the breaking news Sunday night after St. Johns Fire Rescue said it responded to a report of swimmers in distress near the north inlet jetty on Porpoise Point. 

RELATED: Coast Guard looking for missing swimmer in Vilano Beach

Residents say they haven't seen this part of Vilano Beach as choppy as it was Sunday since hurricane Matthew, which hit here last October.

"It's an area that’s a high risk area for us, so we do patrol it carefully. This was just an unfortunate incident," said St. Johns County Fire Rescue Jeremy Robshaw. 

The missing swimmer was last seen 150 yards offshore near the North Shoal, fire rescue said. 
 
Fire rescue officials said the waves, particularly near the jetties, are strong. Strong swimmers and surfers usually swim in the area.
 
Multiple units, boats, and Trauma 1 helicopters were searching for the adult yesterday evening. 
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Search is now a recovery mission for missing swimmer
    Search is now a recovery mission for missing swimmer
    Crews have begun day two of the search for a man who went missing in Vilano Beach.  The St. Johns County Marine Rescue along with the Sheriff’s Office responded to two swimmers in distress along Porpoise Point in Vilano Beach Sunday afternoon. One of the two swimmers made it back to the shore, while the other did not.  On Monday, Fire and Rescue declared the mission a recovery effort.  The identity of the swimmer has yet to be released by authorities.     
  • New polls show more Americans disapprove then approve of James Comey firing 
    New polls show more Americans disapprove then approve of James Comey firing 
    Two new polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. In an NBC News poll released Sunday morning, only 29 percent approve of the firing, while 38 percent disapprove. A Gallup poll released on Friday found 39 percent of Americans approved of Comey’s dismissal, while 46 percent disapproved. >> Read more trending news By a 46-to-36 percent margin in the NBC poll, Americans think Trump fired Comey “to slow down the FBI investigation into Russia’s involvement in the last presidential election and possible connections to the Trump campaign and Administration.” Still, Trump’s overall approval rating is virtually unchanged in the NBC poll from last month, with 39 percent approving and 54 percent disapproving of the job the part-time Palm Beacher is doing as president. >> Related: Comey’s firing not the first time FBI director dismissed by president Gallup on Friday showed Trump with a 40 percent approval rating compared to a 55 percent disapproval rating. NBC’s poll of 800 adults was conducted Thursday through Saturday and has a 3.5 percent margin of error. Gallup’s poll of 1,013 adults was conducted Wednesday and Thursday and has a 4 percent margin of error. The latest RealClearPolitics.com average of all polls shows 41.5 percent approve of Trump’s performance, while 53.4 percent disapprove. The most Trump-friendly poll, Rasmussen Reports, found 45 percent approved and 55 percent disapproved in its first survey after Comey’s firing. In early May, Rasmussen found 49 percent of respondents approved and 51 percent disapproved of Trump’s job performance.  
  • 7 things to know now: Cyberattack; Shelley Smith undergoing tests; Powers Boothe dies
    7 things to know now: Cyberattack; Shelley Smith undergoing tests; Powers Boothe dies
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Worldwide Cyberattack: A cyberattack launched on Friday made it to 150 countries over the weekend, curtailing operations in hospitals across England and disrupting Germany’s national railway. A cyber security researcher was able to cripple the attack, but computer experts are warning that other attacks could be coming. The “ransomware” attack, called “WannaCry,” began as an extortion scheme that included business and government agencies.  2. Clapper dismayed: James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, said American democracy is “under assault,” not only from Russia but from President Donald Trump. Clapper, speaking Sunday on CNN Sunday, expressed concern over the firing of FBI director James Comey. 3. Powers Boothe dies: Actor Powers Boothe, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of cult leader Jim Jones and played the villain in TV's 'Deadwood,' has died. Boothe, 68, also starred in the movies 'Tombstone,' ''Sin City' and 'The Avengers.' His publicists said the actor died of natural causes. 4. Missile launch: North Korea launched a “medium long-range” rocket capable of carrying a heavy nuclear warhead over the weekend. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, warned that the missile tested could reach the United States and that his country would continue to develop and test similar missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. 5. Miss USA: Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday. McCullough, 25, is a chemist who works for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Miss New Jersey, Chhavi Verg, was named the runner-up. And one more ESPN reporter Shelley Smith tweeted “I’m good” Sunday night after she became ill after covering the Golden State Warrior-San Antonio Spurs playoff game. Smith was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a possible stroke. A Golden State team doctor helped Smith in the team’s locker room before she was transported to the hospital. In case you missed it
  • Coast Guard looking for missing swimmer in Vilano Beach
    Coast Guard looking for missing swimmer in Vilano Beach
    The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a swimmer who went missing Sunday in Vilano Beach. St. Johns County Commander Chuck Mulligan said there were originally two missing swimmers near the Vilano Beach jetties but one of the swimmers came back to shore. The other swimmer, Jacksonville man in his early 20s, is still missing. Authorities still looking for missing swimmer at Vilano Beach @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/xBzYh40Zpa-- Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 15, 2017 St. Johns Fire Rescue said it responded at 5:05 to a report of swimmers in distress near the north inlet jetty on Porpoise Point. First responders told Action News Jax the man was swept out to sea. Police: Child shot in chest at Westside Jacksonville home 'It is an area that's a high risk for us. So we do patrol it pretty carefully,' Jeremy Robshaw of St. johns County Fire Rescue said. 'This was just an unfortunate incident.' The missing swimmer was last seen 150 yards offshore near the North Shoal, fire rescue said. Fire rescue officials said the waves, particularly near the jetties, are strong. Strong swimmers and surfers usually swim in the area. Multiple units and boats have been looking for the adult since they got the call. Trauma 1 helicopters are searching the area. One Sheriffs Office vessel remains in the water while Fire Rescue will continue a patrol of the shoreline throughout the evening by car. The search will resume early tomorrow morning. Waves are VERY strong this evening. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ANhpBgyXoI-- Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 15, 2017 This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest details.
  • Man shot in broad daylight in serious condition
    Man shot in broad daylight in serious condition
    A man is recovering a shooting in the Lackawanna area on Sunday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the responded to the shooting on Nolan Street where they found a black man in his twenties suffering from several gunshot wounds.  The man was taken to U.F. Health in life-threatening condition, but his condition has since been upgraded to serious.  At this time, police have yet to release any suspect information or arrests but say investigators are working to interview witnesses.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.