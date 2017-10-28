Listen Live
Weird News
Minnesota family asks for public's help in finding missing emu named Dork
Minnesota family asks for public's help in finding missing emu named Dork
Photo Credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images
WOOMERA, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 12: An Emu crosses the highway June 12, 2005 near Woomera, Australia. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

BECKER, Minn. -  A missing emu named Dork is gaining a Facebook following while an entire community in Minnesota searches for the wayward bird. 

Dork escaped from his backyard pen in Becker in April after a tree branch broke his pen, according to KARE11

>> Florida woman searching for escaped emu after Hurricane Irma

Since then, community members have been filling Dork’s Facebook page with pictures of him when he’s been spotted, the Palm Beach Post reported. A local hardware store even sells shirts that say, “Dork is the name, hiding is the game,” according to WCCO

>> Read more trending news

“It’s really taken on a life of its own,” Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun told WCCO. “It’s kind of a rallying point for the community.”

>> Deputy’s whistling stops wayward Florida emu

Dork’s owner, Tom Berry, is starting to get worried since it’s getting cold, but he believes his bird is still on the loose because he’s searching for a companion, WCCO reported. 

“Geek and Dork were male and female, and Geek died three years or so ago, so he is on his own now,” Berry said. “He’s a bachelor; he’s looking for a female emu.”

>> Emu leads police on highway pursuit

Dork is wildly loved by social media users, the Palm Beach Post reported. 

Read more WCCO and KARE11

