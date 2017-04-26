The next steps in bringing body cameras to Jacksonville officers are underway.

Sheriff Mike Williams said there are a couple of community meetings left, then they will choose a vendor for the test run.

“There is money in this year’s budget request for body cameras. We will have a body-cam program here,” Williams said.

It’s a request Williams said is now being granted. Williams said it’s all about being open and honest with the community, especially after the most recent police-involved shooting.

Police say Officer Ryan McGee shot Selwyn Hall eight times, killing him after he allegedly grabbed the officer’s Taser during a domestic situation.

“I mean domestic violence, it’s an incredibly violent situation, and I think that’s what the officers walked into last night," Williams said.

Shirley McDaniel knows all too well about the impact of police-involved shootings. Wednesday, she came back to the spot at 9th and Liberty streets, the same spot her son Vernell Bing Jr. was shot and killed May 2016.

Police say Bing was in a stolen vehicle in an armed carjacking when he led police on a high speed chase that ended when Bing crashed into an officer’s vehicle.

“The investigation has been going long enough. How long is it going to go on? It’s time for answers,” said McDaniel said.

Answers, she said, that would have been available if the officer who shot her son was wearing a body camera,

“They should have body-cams on them. They should,” McDaniel said.

But McDaniel said she still has her doubts about JSO and body cameras.

“To be honest, with the body-cams or without, I honestly feel like they can delete or edit, or do something to benefit them,” McDaniel said.

Williams said the purpose of the body cameras is to be open and honest with the public. The next step is doing a trial run with the cameras this summer.