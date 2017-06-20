WATCH: Crews remove Confederate statue from Lake Eola Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews disassembled and removed a Confederate statue from Lake Eola Park Tuesday morning 100 years after its first relocation.
The 106-year-old statue, nicknamed "Johnny Reb," was moved from East Central Boulevard and South Magnolia Avenue to the park in 1917 because the monument posed a traffic hazard.
The statue will be re-erected in the city's historic Greenwood Cemetery in a section where Confederate veterans are buried.
Photos: Removal of Confederate monument at Orlando's Lake Eola Park
RIGHT NOW: Crews are moving the Confederate statue at Lake Eola. It will be moved to the Greenwood cemetery. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/FnClDVpkmJ— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 20, 2017
Photos: Confederate veterans' graves at Greenwood Cemetery
The city will build a base and reassemble the memorial in a process that is expected to last about six weeks.
The cemetery also has sections dedicated to Union veterans, and veterans of the Spanish-American War, World wars I and II, and the Korean and Vietnam wars.
The Orlando City Council in 1893 -- 28 years after the end of the Civil War -- approved a 50-foot Confederate section of the cemetery. An equally sized parcel was approved for Union veterans.
Interactive Map: Confederate monuments in Florida
HAPPENING NOW: Crews are removing the Confederate monument at Lake Eola Park. It's been in this spot since 1917. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/xEOG00UKWY— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 20, 2017
Watch: Confederate Veterans' section at Greenwood Cemetery
The first of 37 Confederate veterans was buried in the section in 1901.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer decided to relocate the statue after a blogger said the memorial was a symbol of racism.
More than 50 city and county streets, roads, lakes and neighborhoods bear Confederate tributes.
Six other Confederate monuments stand in Central Florida.
Read: Preparations underway to remove Confederate statue at Lake Eola
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself