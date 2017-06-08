Dash-cam video shows a Florida man walking down the highway naked after he fled the scene of a crash, officials said.

Marion County deputies arrested 18-year-old Andrew Humphries on several criminal mischief charges after he ripped a door handle off a car parked at the Sheriff's Office and caused damage to a MCSO patrol car, officials said.

Deputies said Humphries left the scene of a crash Wednesday. Video shows him walking down South U.S. Highway 441 naked, deputies said.

After deputies stopped Humphries, he walked to the front of a patrol car and tried to open the driver’s door, deputies said.

Because of his erratic behavior, deputies put Humphries in handcuffs in the back of the patrol car.

Deputies said Humphries kicked the rear passenger door of the patrol car and pulled on the metal cage, causing $1,000 in damage.

Deputies arrested Humphries and took him to the Marion County Jail.

A short time later, deputies got a call from troopers investigating the crash Humphries was involved in.

Witnesses told troopers Humphries walked up to a car parked at the sheriff's office and pulled the door handle off a car while trying to open the door, deputies said.

Witnesses said Humphries then urinated on the car, which belongs to a MCSO deputy. The deputy estimated Humphries caused approximately $700 in damage to his car.

Humphries is charged with one count of felony criminal mischief with property damage of $1,000 or more and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Deputies said FHP is investigating the crash Humphries was originally involved in.