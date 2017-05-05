Listen Live
News
WATCH: Zebra runs through Florida man's backyard
Updated:

WIMAUMA, Fla. -  Florida is known for its wildlife, such as gators, snakes and black bears. But it's not every day residents see a zebra running through their yards. 

But that's what happened to Wimauma resident Mark Ross on Friday afternoon. 

Ross posted several pictures and videos on Facebook showing the zebra running through his yard and in his neighbor's yards. 

Ross said the zebra almost ran him over. He also said there is a resident who lives a mile or so away who keeps zoo animals. 

Before the zebra ended up in Ross' yard, it was involved in a crash with a pickup truck. 

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office, the zebra ran into the side of a truck and broke the mirror. 

The sheriff's office aviation unit responded and they located the zebra, which was corralled by deputies and employees of the owner. 

The Latest News Headlines

  • Former Rep. Brown says “birthdays” and “boyfriends” may have been cause for cash deposits
    Former Rep. Brown says “birthdays” and “boyfriends” may have been cause for cash deposits
    The defense has rested in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, and with no rebuttal from the government, closing arguments have been scheduled for Monday. This comes after an emotional day on the stand for Brown- at one point the judge calling for a short recess as she broke down. At the time, Brown was being questioned by prosecutors about the cash she received from her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons.  “At no point did I think one penny of the money Ronnie was taking from his account was stolen money,” Brown said.  As she started sobbing and asked for a break, the jury was sent out. While they filed out, Brown said- loud enough to be heard over the courtroom noise- “He tried to destroy my life”.  During both direct and cross examination, Brown has not offered much of an explanation for the transactions in to her account. Regarding checks written off the alleged “sham” charity One Door For Education, Brown has told the court she didn’t pay attention to her personal finances. Many of those checks funneled through the business of a part-time staffer, according to prosecutors. Brown says she doesn’t know why that staffer, Von Alexander, would have received checks from One Door, but says any money Alexander gave to Brown was repayment on loans.  The government asked why Alexander didn’t just testify that she was repaying loans, as opposed to saying Brown directed her how to fill out the checks, cash them, and deposit the money.  “She told you all that and you didn’t want to hear it,” Brown responded.  Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva followed up by asking if anyone else had testified that- as Brown claimed- this staffer claimed she would have to say certain things or potentially face indictment.  “I didn’t see another parrot in the courtroom programmed to say exactly what was told to her,” Brown responded.  Brown wasn’t sure how much she had allegedly loaned Alexander over the years, but claimed she was always in need of money.  There was close to $142,000 in cash deposited in to Brown’s account over several years overall. Prosecutors say that, in addition to One Door and Alexander’s business, there were deposits from a few other places as well. Brown said she didn’t know some of the businesses, may have taken a loan in one case, and isn’t sure what the origins are for the rest of the transactions.  “I had Christmas, I had birthdays, I had boyfriends,” she said.  Prosecutors say that money came from One Door  Brown admitted again to making mistakes by not managing her personal finances and office staff more closely. She says she takes “most” of the responsibility for that, but also looks at Simmons and others as sharing in the blame.  Simmons pleaded guilty in connection to this case and testified for the prosecution earlier this week. The third alleged co-conspirator, Carla Wiley, also pleaded guilty and testified.  Brown continues to maintain her innocence in regard to any intentional criminal wrongdoing.  “Did you commit any of these crimes you’re charged with?” asked Brown’s attorney, James Smith III.  “Absolutely not. Not one,” she responded.  While Brown’s direct examination Thursday indicated she believed that the charitable donations she had claimed on her income tax returns were donations she actually made, despite what gift receipts showed, during cross examination, she instead said her tax preparer was incorrect.  “Let’s be truthful with this, I did not double check my taxes, It was a mistake,” Brown says.  Brown denies being the person who gave her tax preparer and staff the information to fill out the charitable contributions portion of the return. When Duva asked about a worksheet note from her tax preparer that said Brown verbally confirmed a $12,500 donation to One Door, Brown said that wasn’t a conversation she remembered. Brown was then shown her signature on a list of charitable contributions which was ultimately used to fill out the returns, but she said it was not her signature.  There was additionally a check written from the One Door account that prosecutors say went through a few steps and ultimately landed in Brown’s bank account in order to cover the cost of a payment to the IRS in connection to an amended tax return. Brown says she had no knowledge of that. Prosecutors asked Brown if it made sense that other people would conspire to make a payment to the IRS on her behalf using siphoned money, without her knowledge. She also could not answer that.  District Judge Timothy Corrigan had to intervene on several occasions to keep Brown on topic and keep the questioning moving forward.  Closing arguments are scheduled for 9AM Monday. Each side will be given 90 minutes, and prosecutors have indicated they intend to reserve some of that time for a rebuttal. One closing arguments are completed, the jury will be instructed and deliberations will begin.  This is a developing story that will be updated through the day. WOKV is inside of the courtroom getting the latest information.
  • The 2017 Kentucky Derby: What time, what channel, livestream
    The 2017 Kentucky Derby: What time, what channel, livestream
    For the sentimentalist, it’s “the Run for the Roses.”  For the lover of competition, it’s the “Most Exciting 2 Minutes in Sports.”  And if you are a fan of horses and horse racing, it’s the first jewel in the Triple Crown.  The Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday, and the spectacle surrounding the race has drawn thousands to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, for 142 years to watch a field of 3-year-old horses compete for millions in prize money.  Here’s what you need to know about the race.  When is the 2017 Kentucky Derby?  Saturday.  What time does it start?  Coverage of the race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. Post time for the race is 6:34 p.m. ET.  What channel is it on?  NBC will broadcast prerace activities along with the race.  Is it livestreamed?  Yes. Click here, NBC Sports Live, to watch on Saturday.  How far do the horses run?  1¼ miles.  What is the track surface?  Dirt.  What is the record at the track?  Secretariat holds the record. The horse ran 1¼ miles in 1:59 and two-fifths seconds.  What’s the purse for this year’s derby?  The purse is $2 million; the winner gets $1.425 million.  Which horses are running in the 2017 Kentucky Derby?  Classic Empire Always Dreaming Irish War Cry Gunnevera McCraken Irap Tapwrit Gormley Thunder Snow Girvin Practical Joke Conquest Mo Money J Boys Echo Hence Lookin At Lee State of Honor Cloud Computing Patch Battle of Midway Sonneteer Royal Mo Untrapped Fast and Accurate  Who is the favorite to win the 2017 Kentucky Derby?  As of Monday, the betting favorites were Classic Empire and Always Dreaming. Always Dreaming is the son of Bodemeister, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in 2012. Fast and Accurate may be neither if you listen to oddsmakers. That horse has the worst odds of winning at 66-1.  Is there anything unusual about the horses in this year’s derby?  A one-eyed horse is running in the derby. Patch lost his eye last year after a bout of inflammation.  He’s not the first one-eyed horse to run in the derby. Three other one-eyed horses have run in the Kentucky Derby. None of those horses won.  Who is singing the national anthem?  Harry Connick Jr.   What’s the weather going to be like?  According to Weather.com, it will be raining in Louisville on Saturday.  Where can you find the Kentucky Derby Facebook and Twitter accounts?For Facebook, click here.For Twitter, click here.
  • Mother sues after she says airline loses urn with daughter’s ashes
    Mother sues after she says airline loses urn with daughter’s ashes
    American Airlines is in the hot seat, and the company has to answer a claim it lost a woman’s bag with her daughter’s ashes inside. >> More crisis for United? Rare giant rabbit dies on flight  Iddy Pierre-Canel said an American Airlines employee “insisted twice” that Pierre-Canel check her bag, and then allegedly checked it without her knowledge, according to KPNX. “When the plane took off, that's when I realized I didn't have my bag” Pierre-Canel told KPNX. “They said, ‘Oh, they checked your bag in.’” >> Read more trending news Upon arrival the bag couldn’t be found. This incident happened in March 2016, KPNX reported.  “Had we known there were cremated ashes in the bag, we would have had her remove them or found a place for the bag,” American Airlines said in a statement according to KPNX. “We apologized for losing the items and certainly are very sorry for her terrible loss.” >> Airline exec apologizes for stroller incident The bag was found and returned 19 days later, but the urn was not recovered, Pierre-Canal says. Now, a little over year after the incident, Pierre-Canel has filed a $10 million lawsuit, KPNX reported.  This lawsuit comes amid bad PR for another airline. United Airlines is trying to bounce back from bad PR after an incident where a passenger was forcibly dragged from a plane and backlash over a “no leggings” policy.  Read more at KPNX. 
  • Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline passengers
    Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline passengers
    Airlines would be prohibited from bumping ticketed passengers to make room for a member of the airline’s flight crew under a bill introduced this week by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. >> Read more trending news Dubbed the “Hands Off Passengers Act,” the bill seeks to prevent a recurrence of an incident on April 9 when a United Airlines passenger, Dr. David Dao, 69, was left bloody after he was forcibly removed from a flight in Chicago. In a speech on the House floor Turner said that incident “more than just created disruption for him and other passengers; it sparked a national outrage,” according to a news release issued Friday by his office. “An airline’s lack of preparation for its own staff travel should not result in the disruption of the lives of its paying customers,” Turner said. On the day of the incident, United Airlines had asked passengers on the plane to leave voluntarily to make room for crew members who needed to get to Louisville. When they could not get enough volunteers, Dao was asked to leave. >> Related: United passenger suffered broken nose, teeth while being dragged from plane When he refused three, Department of Aviation Security officers confronted him and he was forcibly dragged down the aisle, a scene caught on cellphone video. Dao was hospitalized and his attorney said he suffered a concussion, a broken nose and lost teeth. The company subsequently apologized and reached a settlement with Dao. >> Related: United passenger dragged from plane reaches settlement with airline Turner’s bill would require the secretary of transportation to modify regulations to prohibit airlines from forcing people who are already seated to leave the plane or denying boarding to any passenger on an oversold flight to accommodate the air carrier’s staff members. Overbooking is common among airlines, which gamble that a certain percentage of people who purchased tickets will not show up. After the incident, United officials announced it would no longer allow crew members to bump passengers already on board planes. >> Related: United Airlines changes policy after man dragged from plane We are awaiting a response from United Airlines on Turner’s bill and will update this story when it is received.
  • Police: Alabama woman faked cancer, lied about $17M settlement
    Police: Alabama woman faked cancer, lied about $17M settlement
    An Alabama woman is accused of faking terminal cancer and using two GoFundMe pages to bilk at least $38,000 from friends and family who were trying to help her. Jennifer Flynn Cataldo, 37, of Sterrett, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft by deception, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. She is being held in the Shelby County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000.  Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a news release that his office began a joint investigation April 13 with the FBI. The probe centered on two GoFundMe fundraising pages in which Cataldo, a wife and mother, claimed to have terminal cancer.  The pages were used to solicit donations to pay for her family’s bills and a trip to Disney World.  >> Read more trending stories Investigators established that Cataldo did not have cancer, the news release said. They believe that she acted alone in the scheme, fooling even her husband and parents into thinking she was sick.  Josh Moon, an investigative reporter and columnist for Alabama Political Reporter, wrote in a piece published Friday that the investigation began after Cataldo’s father contacted him for help exposing political corruption that he said was keeping Cataldo from a $17 million legal settlement that she had been awarded. The supposed corruption involved then-Attorney General Luther Strange and then-Gov. Robert Bentley, who Cataldo claimed were waiting for her to die so they could take the settlement she was due. Moon wrote that when he reached out to an attorney and family friend whom Cataldo said was helping her build a case against the politicians, the lawyer knew nothing of Cataldo’s claims.  Moon said he and the lawyer determined that Cataldo’s story, from the cancer to her claims of winning a multimillion-dollar legal settlement, were not true.  “Over the next several days, as we put the pieces together, a clear picture emerged: For nearly seven years, Jenny Cataldo fooled an entire community, along with her parents and closest friends, into believing she was stricken with terminal cancer,” Moon wrote. “In reality, though, Cataldo used that tale to bilk her parents and dozens of friends, family members and strangers out of nearly a half-million dollars -- most of it coming from her parents.” Moon wrote that he and the lawyer turned over their information to authorities, who initiated the investigation that led to Cataldo’s arrest.  Cataldo’s parents have not pressed charges against her, and authorities do not believe they plan to do so, Moon wrote.  “I can’t understand why she would’ve done it,” Cataldo’s father, Robert Flynn, told Moon Thursday afternoon in a phone interview. “I just don’t know what would drive someone to do something like that. And I don’t know how she could keep us fooled for so long.” Marshall said additional charges are possible because more people who gave Cataldo money could come forward. “The joint federal and state investigation is continuing, and the Attorney General’s Office urges anyone with information or who may be a possible victim of Cataldo to contact the Criminal Trials Division by calling 334-353-1875,” the news release said.  No additional information was given in the release because the investigation is still active. 
