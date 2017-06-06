Weak EF-1 tornado passes through southern St. Johns County

Large trees fell on several homes Tuesday, including that of Marina Linsenmeyer.

“It’s crazy. I mean something really, powerful came through here,” Linsenmeyer said.

Nate McGinnis, with the National Weather Service, said a EF-1 tornado ripped through portions of southeastern St. Johns County, knocking down trees and power lines in the neighborhood.

Storm Damage here in St. Johns County. Woman just told me she believes tornado came right past her home.@ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/GGEywtoIHo — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 6, 2017

Donna Cooper said she was on her back porch when the storm passed through.

“The wind was just whirling and hissing. I saw my back door just slam and the other doors slam and then everything went into the pool, basically,” Cooper said.

When a tree in her yard was snapped in half, Cooper said she knew right away what happened.

“I called it a twister,” Cooper said.

Bob Wicker was one of the many amazed by the power of Mother Nature.

Neighbors are cleaning after strong storms ripped through their neighborhood. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/diGqiumKfM — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 6, 2017

“Everything was going up, like a vacuum. We had one car, that was under a car cover and the cover disappeared. I’m just out riding around to find it and I found it about a block down the street here,” Wicker said.

But despite the damage, stretching for miles, neighbors are counting their blessings.

“Very shocking yes, but I’m glad everybody is OK,” Linsenmeyer said.

The NWS said crews are still determine the wind speed and direction of the tornado.

Just some of the trees knocked down during the storm. @ActionNewsJax #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/lw8tYhHJy8 — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 6, 2017