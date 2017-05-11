Bear trashes family's car

BAYFIELD, Colo. - A woman in Colorado woke up Wednesday to find her family’s SUV completely trashed.
The culprit was long gone but was identified as a bear in a string of texts from the woman's teenage daughter.
While Kaylie Smith slept through the ordeal, her 17-year-old daughter was awakened by honking from the family's vehicle, a 2003 Honda Pilot, according to KRQE. When she looked out the window, she saw a bear trapped in the car. Smith's daughter said she didn't wake up her mother, because she knew her mother was really tired and needed sleep.
While Smith told KRQE that she wishes her daughter had awakened her, the damage was already done. Video obtained by KRQE of the SUV's interior shows ripped upholstery, damage to doors and excrement left behind by the bear. The damage is so extensive that the SUV cannot be driven.
Smith said the car was locked and no food was inside when she parked it Tuesday night. She said she is familiar with living in a wooded area and always takes precautions against bear attacks, which she told KRQE are to be expected as people invade wildlife's space.
Smith, the mother of four children, told KRQE that the SUV is her only mode of transportation and she does not have comprehensive insurance, so she will have to pay out of pocket for the damages. A family friend has established a GoFundMe account to help pay for repairs.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself