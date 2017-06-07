Pilot hits alligator while landing plane at Florida airport

Only in Florida: A pilot fatally struck an alligator last week while landing a plane at Orlando Executive Airport.

The pilot said his plane hit the gator, but he wouldn't provide further details because he said the Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the incident.

A local pilot hit an 11-foot alligator which was crossing runway 7/25 at Orlando Executive Airport (KORL). I was told... Posted by Brad Pierce on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Another pilot, Brad Pierce, posted a photo on Facebook, calling the incident "one of the craziest things I've ever seen in all my years in aviation."

Pierce said in the post, which had been shared almost 2,000 times by Wednesday morning, that a pilot was crossing a runway when an 11-foot gator jumped up and struck the wing of his Navajo as he was landing.

"The gator was killed instantly and the aircraft sustained damage to the wing," Pierce said.

The airport is bordered by Lake Underhill and Lake Barton.