Police: Family finds drunken stranger in child's bed

A family in Virginia discovered an uninvited guest in their home early Friday morning, and he wasn't leaving any time soon.

Disree Jarman told WVEC that her 4-year-old son announced that someone was in his bed. When Jarman and her husband investigated, they found a man passed out on the child's bed.

Jarman and her husband tried to rouse the man, but when they couldn't wake him, they called police. It took three officers to get the man, Daulton Tumser, out of the bed, according to WVEC.

Police said the man appeared to be heavily intoxicated. He carried a California driver's license and a military identification card.

Jarman told WVEC that she thinks Tumser entered the home through a door that she failed to lock while letting the dogs out.

Tumser was arrested for public drunkenness, but Jarman said her family will not press further charges.