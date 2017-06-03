Listen Live
Weird News
WATCH: Front-end loader puts out car fire in Texas
Photo Credit: John Raoux/AP
A front-end loader clears debris from the street after Hurricane Hermine passed through Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in Cedar Key, Fla.

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: John Raoux/AP

DALLAS -  A woman in Texas experienced a double dose of bad luck on Friday. First, her car stalled in floodwaters. Then, her car caught on fire.

Nikki Carmona said the water was only about a foot deep when she got stranded, but soon became hip-deep as her car began to smoke and she was forced out of the vehicle, WFAA reported. 

>> Read more trending news

With flames leaping from Carmona's car, and the fire truck having difficulty accessing the area, the folks across the street at Bane Machinery jumped into action. An employee jumped into one of the company's front-end loader tractors, rolled through the floodwaters and dumped two buckets of water on the car to put out the fire.

Firefighters were able to take over the job from there.

Carmona was seeking shelter from the rain so she didn’t witness Bane Machinery’s novel firefighting method, WFAA reported. 

The Latest News Headlines

  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Tropical moisture plume aimed at Florida!
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Tropical moisture plume aimed at Florida!
  • Supreme Court sets June 12 response for opponents of Trump travel order
    Supreme Court sets June 12 response for opponents of Trump travel order
    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday showed no signs of rushing into arguments on an injunction against President Donald Trump’s revised executive order limiting travel and refugees from certain majority-Muslim countries, as the court gave opponents of that order ten days to submit legal filings on the matter, with . In an order filed without any comment, the Justices set a submission deadline for Monday June 12 on why the Trump travel and refugee order should not be allowed to go into effect, even as legal wrangling continues on the matter in the courts. On Thursday night, the U.S. Justice Department formally asked the Supreme Court to allow the order to be implemented – it would cover travel and refugee admissions from six majority-Muslim countries, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The Supreme Court has just called for responses to the Govt's filings by June 12 in the travel ban cases. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 2, 2017 “This Order has been the subject of passionate political debate,” the Trump Administration acknowledged. “But whatever one’s views, the precedent set by this case for the judiciary’s proper role in reviewing the President’s national-security and immigration authority will transcend this debate, this Order, and this constitutional moment,” the Justice Department argued. The Trump Administration did not ask for immediate oral arguments on the matter – instead, if the Supreme Court decides to go forward on the case, action is more likely in the fall, after the justices begin their new term in October. This has added an interesting timing twist in the case, as if the Supreme Court decides to hear arguments – and allows the travel order to go into effect – the 90 day time limits in the executive order could theoretically expire before arguments are even heard, and the case might be moot at that point. Both sides are also still waiting for a ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on a different challenge from the state of Hawaii.
  • Police make another arrest in Manchester bombing case
    Police make another arrest in Manchester bombing case
    British police said Saturday that they made another arrest in connection with last month's suicide bombing at a concert venue in Manchester, England, which killed 22 people. >> Read more trending news Reuters reported that the arrest, which was made in Manchester, raised the total number of people being held in custody to 11.  Another six people who were arrested since the attack on May 22 have been released without being charged.
  • UN Security Council adds sanctions against North Korea
    UN Security Council adds sanctions against North Korea
    The United Nations security council unanimously passed a resolution with new sanctions against North Korea on Friday after the country launched its ninth ballistic missile test of the year, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news The resolution also condemned the regime’s increased activity in its nuclear and ballistic program, CNN reported. The new sanctions extend a travel ban and asset freeze on high-level North Korean officials and state entities that deal with the program, according to the resolution. The new asset and travel freeze by this resolution target senior officials and its core military apparatus that are directly responsible for the regime's illicit nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Cho Tae-Yul, South Korea’s ambassador to the UN, told the council on Friday. The list of expanded sanctions also included state officials and banks. Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, urged security council members to enforce the new sanctions. 'The security council is sending a clear message to North Korea today — stop firing ballistic missiles or face the consequences,' she said. 'Countries must also do more to break up North Korean smuggling rings, and cut off the sources of funding North Korea uses to pay for the development of weapons of mass destruction and the means to deliver them.' 
  • Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and others join Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert
    Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and others join Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande has broken her silence and has announced that she will put on a benefit concert for those affected by last week’s terror attack during her Manchester concert. >> Read more trending news  Her publicist told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Grande will be joined Sunday by artists including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams for a performance at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground. On Friday, The AP reported that Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and girl group Little Mix have been added to the show. Miley Cyrus announced on Instagram Thursday that she was also joining the concert. The concert will be in honor of those killed and injured and will help raise money for the victims, Grande wrote Friday in a statement. She has put a hold on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” until June 5, Variety reported. She was scheduled to perform in London Thursday and Friday.  She will continue her tour on June 7 in Paris and follow with dates in Portugal, Spain and Italy. Click here for a complete list of remaining tour dates and locations. Grande put the tour on hold Wednesday until she and her team could make a decision on how to proceed.  She returned to her Boca Raton, Florida, home. A suicide bomber targeted an area near Manchester Arena. The resulting explosion killed 22 and injured 64 others.  Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the bomber and was believed to have been killed in the blast. ﻿Editor’s note June 2: ﻿This story has been updated to reflect the addition of  Robbie Williams, Black Eyed Peas and Little Mix to the line up.
The Latest News Videos

