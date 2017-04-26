Listen Live
Weird News
WATCH: Injured gator rescued from roadside median, gets a kiss
Close

WATCH: Injured gator rescued from roadside median, gets a kiss

Gators - 5 Fast Facts

WATCH: Injured gator rescued from roadside median, gets a kiss

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

TAMARAC, Fla. -  Another “snapping” Florida gator was spotted on the side of the road, but this one had a reason to be upset – it was injured, authorities said

>> Watch the news report here

An 8-foot-alligator was found “resting on the median” in Tamarac on Sunday. The reptile was “badly hurt and visibly bleeding,” according to WPLG

>> See the Facebook post here

"It appeared that maybe it was hit by a car, because it had some road rash from the nose up its spine," Sgt. Will Medina from the Broward Sheriff’s Office told WPLG. 

>> Read more Floridoh! stories

After a nine-minute struggle, the trapper captured the gator “and gave it a kiss on the snout,” WPLG reported. 

>> Read more trending news

Last week, another “snapping” gator was blocking traffic, That 8-foot gator was spotted in Tampa.

Read more at WPLG

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 7 things to know now: Man kills daughter on Facebook Live; ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules arrested; sanctuary cities
    7 things to know now: Man kills daughter on Facebook Live; ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules arrested; sanctuary cities
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Man kills daughter on Facebook Live: A man in Thailand murdered his infant daughter, broadcasting the crime on Facebook Live Tuesday. Wuttisan Wongtalay, 20, hanged his 11-month-old daughter before killing himself. His death was not broadcast on the social media site. His body was found by police next to his daughter, Jullaus Suvannin, according to authorities. 2. Flynn may have broken the law: The leaders of the House Oversight Committee said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, appeared to violate federal law when he spoke at an event in Russia without first seeking permission from the U.S. government. After speaking at the event, Flynn then failed to report money he received for his appearance. The committee also questioned Flynn’s ties to a businessman who represented Turkey's government. Flynn received $530,000 for consulting work for the man. 3. Judge blocks sanctuary cities plan: Trump’s plan to withhold funding from so-called “sanctuary cities” was blocked Tuesday by a federal judge. According to U.S. District Judge William Orrick, the president does not have the authority to issue an executive order that would attach new conditions on federal spending that has already been approved by Congress. 4. Mother charged with abuse: The mother of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl kidnapped by her teacher last month has been charged with abusing the girl and her nine siblings. The woman is set to appear in court next month on five counts of abuse and neglect.   5. Fox News sued: A racial discrimination lawsuit against Fox News has been expanded. The suit, filed Tuesday in New York’s Supreme Court, accuses the company of discrimination 'that appears more akin to Plantation-style management than a modern-day work environment.' The lawsuit was expanded to include eight former and current Fox employees to the case that had been brought by three former Fox employees. Fox News has denied the claims. Kelly Wright, a current Fox News anchor, is among the plaintiffs. And one more Chris Soules, a contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” was arrested and charged with “leaving the scene of a fatality motor vehicle accident” Monday in Iowa. Soules' attorneys released a statement Tuesday that read, “Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.' Soules allegedly rear-ended the tractor-trailer Mosher, 66, was driving. In case you missed it
  • Suspect dead, officer not hurt in shooting on Jacksonville’s northside
    Suspect dead, officer not hurt in shooting on Jacksonville’s northside
    A suspect was killed during a shooting with a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer on the northside early Wednesday.  The officer was not injured.  According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on E. 19th Street near MLK Parkway on the northside.  A woman who claims to be the wife of the dead man tells our partner Action News Jax that police were initially called to the home for a domestic dispute.   According to JSO, an officer was called to a home on E. 19th Street for a domestic dispute/battery investigation but the suspect had fled prior to arrival.  Around 12:30am a call came to JSO about the same suspect returning to the home.  Police say the suspect, who they did not name, had violated a domestic violence injunction.  Officers found the suspect sitting in a car, they gave verbal commands that he was under arrest, when he physically resisted. Both officers deployed tasers, but the suspect gained control of a taser, and one officer fired shots from a handgun.  The suspect died on scene.  JSO says it will release more on the investigation later Wednesday. “We’re only a few hours into this investigation”, said Ron Lindvay, Director of Investigations.  Police would not comment on how many times the man was shot.   We expect to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting throughout the morning.  
  • Duval Democrats and Republicans rally for voter turnout
    Duval Democrats and Republicans rally for voter turnout
    On the first day of early voting both the Duval Democratic Party and the Republican Party held rallies today to increase awareness and voter turnout heading into March 22.Today's message from both parties to residents in Jacksonville, go out and vote.  Most of the candidates and party leaders say it's not about who you vote for, what's important is that you make your voice heard.The most contested race in this year's local elections is the mayor's race with six candidates running for the seat.  There are three candidates coming from the Republican Party, Mike Hogan, Audrey Moran, and Rick Mullaney.  They gathered outside of the Supervisor of Elections office downtown on Monroe Street.Audrey Moran says she hasn't gotten much sleep and probably won't until March 23.  The message today from her though isn't about voting for her but, 'Get out and vote, everyone has a voice, everyone has an opportunity to shape Jacksonville's future and voting is how you make a difference.'Rick Mullaney stood opposite Moran at the podium but he echoed her sentiments.  He says we all have to get out and vote.  He says so far it's been disappointing for him going door-to-door.  'I've knocked on some people's doors and they tell me they haven't thought about who they're going to vote for,' says Mullaney.  'Some of it is timing, people just came off of a big election in November, and some of it is the fact that these elections are off cycle.  I just hope as the elections draws near people get more interested.' Mike Hogan wasn't there.From the Democratic Party we heard from Alvin Brown.  He told us there's no excuse for people not going out to vote, 'Now we have more options, we don't have to just wait until Election Day.  We have a chance to vote any day from now until March 20.'Warren Lee also spoke with us.  He says, 'We need all the votes we can get . . . early vote on a high level and make a dent in this thing.'  Lee says, 'It’s been very discouraging that more people didn't register for this year’s election, we have a chance to shape history.'Voter turnout is expected to be above 40 percent.
  • Florida man allegedly throws fire extinguisher at disabled veteran
    Florida man allegedly throws fire extinguisher at disabled veteran
    A Florida man is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher at a disabled veteran. James M. Hagen, of Gainesville, reportedly got into an argument with his neighbor, a disabled veteran in a wheelchair, on Monday. The argument allegedly stemmed from Hagan’s belongings blocking his neighbor’s access to a fire extinguisher, according to the Gainesville Sun. >> Read more Floridoh! stories Hagen allegedly threw the extinguisher at his neighbor – striking him in the abdomen and thighs – and allegedly threatened to “dump” him from his wheelchair, according to the Gainesville Sun.  >> Read more trending news Hagen, 58, was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse on a disabled adult. He was taken to the Alachua County Jail. Read more at the Gainesville Sun.
  • Teacher accused of improper relationship smiled because she is innocent, lawyer says
    Teacher accused of improper relationship smiled because she is innocent, lawyer says
    Why did a Texas teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student smile in her mugshot? Her lawyer has offered an explanation. According to Dallas-Fort Worth's KXAS, Jason Nassour, attorney for Lockhart High School anatomy teacher Sarah Fowlkes, said she was grinning because she's innocent. >> On Statesman.com: Lockhart High teacher accused of improper relationship with student 'This isn't a guilty person sitting there like they just got caught,' Nassour told KXAS. 'When everything's fleshed out, it won't be as it appears.' Lockhart police began investigating the incident March 10 after a school administrator reported that 'an educator at the school may be having an inappropriate relationship with a currently enrolled student,' according to the arrest affidavit. A 17-year-old student claimed that Fowlkes, 27, touched his genitals and that he 'made contact with the defendant's breasts,' the affidavit said. >> See the affidavit here Fowlkes was arrested on a charge of 'improper relationship between educator and student,' police said. The school district also suspended Fowlkes, The Austin American-Statesman reported. 'Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly,' Lockhart Superintendent Susan Bohn said in a statement, the American-Statesman reported. 'The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.' Bohn also alerted parents about the arrest and suspension in an email, the American-Statesman reported. >> PREVIOUS STORY: Teacher accused of improper relationship with student smiles in mugshot  Nassour told KXAS that Fowlkes 'was arrested on the statement of a 17-year-old kid with no corroborating evidence.' >> Read more trending news According to the American-Statesman, Fowlkes, who taught anatomy and physiology and environmental systems at Lockhart High, previously taught science and social studies at Plum Creek Elementary School. The Houston Chronicle, citing Fowlkes' social media accounts, reported that she has been married since 2013. Watch next: Parent upset with kindergarten teacher who used Ouija board in class
