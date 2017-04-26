WATCH: Injured gator rescued from roadside median, gets a kiss

On the first day of early voting both the Duval Democratic Party and the Republican Party held rallies today to increase awareness and voter turnout heading into March 22.Today's message from both parties to residents in Jacksonville, go out and vote. Most of the candidates and party leaders say it's not about who you vote for, what's important is that you make your voice heard.The most contested race in this year's local elections is the mayor's race with six candidates running for the seat. There are three candidates coming from the Republican Party, Mike Hogan, Audrey Moran, and Rick Mullaney. They gathered outside of the Supervisor of Elections office downtown on Monroe Street.Audrey Moran says she hasn't gotten much sleep and probably won't until March 23. The message today from her though isn't about voting for her but, 'Get out and vote, everyone has a voice, everyone has an opportunity to shape Jacksonville's future and voting is how you make a difference.'Rick Mullaney stood opposite Moran at the podium but he echoed her sentiments. He says we all have to get out and vote. He says so far it's been disappointing for him going door-to-door. 'I've knocked on some people's doors and they tell me they haven't thought about who they're going to vote for,' says Mullaney. 'Some of it is timing, people just came off of a big election in November, and some of it is the fact that these elections are off cycle. I just hope as the elections draws near people get more interested.' Mike Hogan wasn't there.From the Democratic Party we heard from Alvin Brown. He told us there's no excuse for people not going out to vote, 'Now we have more options, we don't have to just wait until Election Day. We have a chance to vote any day from now until March 20.'Warren Lee also spoke with us. He says, 'We need all the votes we can get . . . early vote on a high level and make a dent in this thing.' Lee says, 'It’s been very discouraging that more people didn't register for this year’s election, we have a chance to shape history.'Voter turnout is expected to be above 40 percent.