West Mims fire now 144,073 acres

Officials held a briefing early Thursday morning in St. George, GA, updating current conditions on the West Mims fire stating the latest acreage total was now at 144,073 and containment still remained at twelve percent.

The biggest concerns for the day are shifting winds and how that could impact fire movement, according to authorities.

There are currently around 500 structures threatened in the area, and a large amount of engines will be focusing on their protections stated officials.

Fire activity increased substantially on Wednesday and are anticipating another active day, according to fire officials.

The smoke from the fire is impacting multiple counties in Georgia and Florida, and the Duval County Public Schools canceled all outdoor activitities for the day.

