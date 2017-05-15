West Mims fire now 18 percent contained

The West Mims wildfire is now 152,000 acres despite weekend rain, but the fire is now 18 percent contained, officials said. .

Related: South Georgia wildfire grows again, but is more contained

With evacuation orders in Charlton County Georgia lifted, students are headed back to school on Monday.

The schools reopening are Bethune Middle school and Charlton County High School.

Monday is the 40th day firefighters have been working to contain the rapidly-growing fire and there are 60 additional people battling the blaze, bringing the total to 864.

Firefighters are working to contain a rapidly-growing fire near #GA as it continues to grow even after a little rain this weekend. — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 15, 2017

Firefighters are working to contain a rapidly-growing fire near #GA as it continues to grow even after a little rain this weekend. — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 15, 2017

The #WestMimsFire has burned more than 152-THOUSAND ACRES! That's about the size of Atlanta. @ActionNewsJax — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 15, 2017

The EVACUATION ORDER for those residents in the St. George attendance area has been LIFTED. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/rT0KaY2JhG — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 15, 2017

St. George Elementary School will resume normal operations tODAY - Monday, May 15, 2017. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/oFd67fFBz1 — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 15, 2017