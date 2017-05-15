Listen Live
News
West Mims fire now 18 percent contained
By: Nora Clark News | WJAX
Updated:

The West Mims wildfire is now 152,000 acres despite weekend rain, but the fire is now 18 percent contained, officials said. . 

Related: South Georgia wildfire grows again, but is more contained

With evacuation orders in Charlton County Georgia lifted, students are headed back to school on Monday. 

The schools reopening are Bethune Middle school and Charlton County High School.

Monday is the 40th day firefighters have been working to contain the rapidly-growing fire and there are 60 additional people battling the blaze, bringing the total to 864. 

