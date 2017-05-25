West Mims fire 65 percent contained after heavy rain

The West Mims fire is now 65 percent contained after storms dumped heavy rain on the flames on Wednesday.

The fire is still at 152,478 acres.

Florida Wildlife officials said thunderstorms restricted firefighting efforts but crews made progress between waves of storms moving across the region.

Photos: Crews from around the U.S. fight West Mims fire

The decreased fire activity in the Okefenokee Swamp will allow officials to reopen Stephen C. Foster State Park near Fargo on Friday.

Officials said the West Mims wildfire is still active but is contained in areas around the park. The Suwannee River Sill and The Pocket of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge will also open.

Officials said before the rain began affecting travel, heavy-equipment operators continued to improve unpaved roads for access.

On the southeast side of the fire, firefighters mopped up hotspots along roads and around Whites Flat Bay. Field observers did not detect any new fires from recent lightning, officials said.

Regular operations resumed Thursday after the storms moved out of the area. Almost 800 personnel are working to contain the fire. Resources include 10 helicopters, three air tankers, 84 wildland fire engines, 48 bulldozers and five hand crews.

Maintenance crews will be hauling and spreading gravel on roads needed to access the fire area Thursday, officials said.

On the north end of the fire, heavy-equipment operators are using masticators and mowers to improve contingency firelines north of the refuge headquarters.

On the west, south and east sides of the fire, firefighters will patrol the perimeter, looking for and extinguishing any lingering hotspots or new fire starts they can find, officials said.