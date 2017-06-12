West Mims fire 90 percent contained

The persistent wet weather has finally had a big payoff for the fight against the massive wildfire on the Florida-Georgia line.

On Monday, the US Fish and Wildlife Service Fire Management Division Southeast Region said the West Mims fire is now 90% contained. On Saturday, the fire had jumped to 85% containment, after sitting at 65% for some time. USFWS says the past 24 hours brought heavy rainfall that boosted numbers once again.

The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge says the only hotspots now are in the southeast section of the fire, but fire managers are confident the perimeter around the fire has increased.

A daily briefing from the incident management team called the fire activity Sunday “minimal”, although there is a possibility for lightening to spark new fires.

The amount of personnel on scene continues to drop with fire activity. As of Monday, there were 116 personnel assigned to the fire. 165 personnel were on Sunday- at the peak of fire activity, more than one thousand people were working the scene. Two helicopters, 11 wildland fire engines, two bulldozers, and one hand crew are also being used.

The West Mims fire sparked by lightning a little over two months ago in the Okefenokee. It grew to 152,515 acres, where it has stayed for several weeks.