West Mims fire: Red flag warning for Friday afternoon

Hot, dry and breezy today. Red Flag Warning from noon to 8pm. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/Ulf5gE97Qz — Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) May 12, 2017

Officials are urging more neighbors in South Georgia Friday morning to evacuate as the West Mims Fire continues to grow.

The latest evacuation orders include all homes from the Jim Crawford Loop, south to the Georgia Bend Community.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect later today for our counties in Northeast Florida, which means if any fires ignite, conditions will be ripe for them to spread quickly.

Crews say their control efforts will be challenged over the next few days as they’re doing all they can to try and protect nearby homes, but they are holding the fire in place for now.

“If we get different winds, the fire could again move very quickly,” said Michael Lusk, Refuge Manager for the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

The wind has been bringing the smoke into Northeast Florida and the First Alert weather team says smoke from the West Mims fire will mostly be in Nassau County and Southeast Georgia on Friday.

Firefighters say people should try to avoid prolonged outdoor activities… and those with respiratory illnesses should try to avoid being outside altogether.

Officials say the fire is at 15 percent containment, but the fire did grow to 148,066 acres in size.

Florida Governor Rick Scott was keeping a close eye on the fire, which could possibly jump the St. George River into Florida.

“Governor Scott thanks firefighters across the state for their continued dedication to keeping Floridians safe," Scott's office said in a statement. "The Governor has been briefed on the fires on the Florida/Georgia border and has spoken to Bryan Koon of the Division of Emergency Management and James Karels of the Florida Forest Service to offer any support needed from the state.

Florida Forest Service says the West Mims wildfire gained ground overnight and still poses a tremendous threat. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YppOLOtySk — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017

Coming up at 8-- which side of the fire will be tested today. https://t.co/i17T6L2AMJ — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017

More equipment being brought in to battle the West Mims wildfire which crews say gained ground. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/uDrBRtMvx3 — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017

Not the best quality, but a man shared video with me from Monday. You can see the orange flames shooting out above the trees. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/y4hO2pyXVp — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017

Woah! Check out this video a man shared w/ me fr/ Monday. Nearly a million gallons of retardant have been dropped so far. #WestMimsFire pic.twitter.com/JDR8IN7uYj — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017

JUST IN: West Mims fire is at 15% containment but the fire did grow to 148,066 acres in size @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017

Yesterday crews dropped 50 thousand gallons of retardant. Two million gallons of water have been used to date. #WestMimsFire @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017