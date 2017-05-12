West Mims fire: Red flag warning for Friday afternoon

Hot, dry and breezy today. Red Flag Warning from noon to 8pm. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/Ulf5gE97Qz— Arielle Nixon (@NixonFirstAlert) May 12, 2017
PHOTOS: Latest West Mims wildfire images
PHOTOS: Firefighters protect bees
Full moon over the West Mims fire in St. George. @ActionNewsJax #FirstAlertwx pic.twitter.com/TBdjZ9gngg— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017
Florida Forest Service says the West Mims wildfire gained ground overnight and still poses a tremendous threat. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/YppOLOtySk— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017
Coming up at 8-- which side of the fire will be tested today. https://t.co/i17T6L2AMJ— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017
More equipment being brought in to battle the West Mims wildfire which crews say gained ground. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/uDrBRtMvx3— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017
Not the best quality, but a man shared video with me from Monday. You can see the orange flames shooting out above the trees. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/y4hO2pyXVp— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017
Woah! Check out this video a man shared w/ me fr/ Monday. Nearly a million gallons of retardant have been dropped so far. #WestMimsFire pic.twitter.com/JDR8IN7uYj— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017
More images coming out of the #WestMimsFire. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/1VBkZFZQgS— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017
JUST IN: West Mims fire is at 15% containment but the fire did grow to 148,066 acres in size @ActionNewsJax— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017
Yesterday crews dropped 50 thousand gallons of retardant. Two million gallons of water have been used to date. #WestMimsFire @ActionNewsJax— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017
Crews say Highway 121 north will reopen today at 10 a.m. It's been closed since Saturday because of the #WestMimsFire @ActionNewsJax— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017
.@ActionNewsJax *150 thousand— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 12, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself