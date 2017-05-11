West Mims fire update: Charlton County residents urged to evacuate

An evacuation order has been issued for more people in Southern Georgia as the West Mims fire continues to burn out of control.
People in Charlton County from Jim Crawford Loop south to the Georgia Bend Community are being advised to leave their homes.
RELATED: Duval, St. Johns County health officials: Protect yourself from West Mims smoke
The evacuation order from Charlton County officials reads:
This is an evacuation order. A wildfire is approaching the area. All residents of the south end of Charlton County from Jim Crawford Loop south to the Georgia Bend Community should leave now. Please take all medications, hard to replace items, and important papers with you. Please take you pets with you. Again, this is an evacuation order for all residents of the south end of Charlton County from Jim Crawford Loop south to the Georgia Bend Community. Please leave now."
More than 700 crew members are working to contain the fire, which has burned more than 144,000 acres.
Firefighting resources include 11 helicopters, six fixed wing air tankers, 77 wildland fire engines, eight bulldozers, 42 tractor plows, two 20-person hot shot crews and various overhead and support positions.
Current Evacuations and Road Closures:
- Charlton County Emergency Management Agency: Residents with a St. George address are under an evacuation order, which also includes Canaday Loop and Moniac residents. A shelter is open at the Camden County Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland. Phone 912-729-5600.
- Hwy 121 is closed from Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge south to the intersection of Hwy 94.
- Hwy 94 is closed from Hwy 121 to Hwy 185.
- Hwy 177 is closed 11 miles north of the intersection with GA 94 at the entrance to Stephen C. Foster State Park.
- Roads may be temporarily closed, as needed, due to smoke, fire, or equipment movement.
