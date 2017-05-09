Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 88
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Broken Clouds
H 88° L 66°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    67°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    90°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 96° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
West Mims wildfire: Nassau County issues evacuation preparation advisory
Close

West Mims wildfire: Nassau County issues evacuation preparation advisory

West Mims wildfire: Nassau County issues evacuation preparation advisory
The USFWS posted this picture to their Twitter account saying "the West Mims fire is estimated to have grown to over 140,000 acres yesterday with another challenging day expected today".

West Mims wildfire: Nassau County issues evacuation preparation advisory

Updated:

Nassau County officials have issued an evacuation preparation advisory because of the West Mims fire.

The wildfire in West Mims has grown to 140,409 acres.

Nassau County Emergency Management has advised people living in Western Nassau County -- west of CR-121 to the Charlton County, Georgia border, from the intersection of CR-121 and CR-108 at Carroll Corner Rd south to the Duval County line --  to prepare for evacuation now in case the fire continues to advance.

Officials said the advisory is NOT an evacuation order. The emergency management director is strongly suggesting people begin preparations for evacuation of families, pets, property and livestock should an evacuation order become necessary.

The Nassau County Fairgrounds will open Tuesday afternoon for residents who need somewhere to move their livestock.

Nassau County Animal Services has established a Facebook page West Mims Fire Farm and Livestock Help for those who need help moving or housing threatened livestock to get in touch with residents willing to help transfer or temporarily house displaced animals.  

Almost 700 workers are working to put out the fire in Charlton County. It is currently 12 percent contained, Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge officials said Tuesday.

The fire is approximately 2 1/2 miles from St. George, a U.S. Forest Service spokesperson told Action News Jax. Evacuation orders are in place for everyone with a St. George or Moniac address. 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized federal funds Tuesday to reimburse Georgia for the cost of fighting the fire. 

Related: West Mims wildfire spreads to 140,000 acres | 7,000 more acres burned in West Mims fire Monday

The funds will cover 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs for managing, mitigating and controlling the West Mims wildfire FEMA authorities stated Tuesday.

The eligible costs can include labor, equipment and supplies used for fighting the fire, as well as costs related to emergency work like evacuations and sheltering, police barricading and traffic control.  

Current evacuations, road closures and burn bans:
• The Charlton County evacuation area has now been expanded to include the entire southern half of the county, including Canaday Loop, Georgia Bend, and all locations with an address in Moniac or St. George. A shelter is open at the Camden County Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland (912-729-5600).
• Hwy 121 is closed from Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge south to the intersection of Hwy 94.
• Hwy 94 is closed from Hwy 121 to Hwy 185.
• Hwy 177 is closed 11 miles north of the intersection with GA 94 at the entrance to the Stephen C. Foster State Park
• Roads may be temporarily closed, as needed, due to smoke or equipment movement.
• Burn bans are in effect for Nassau and Baker Counties, Florida; Charlton County, Georgia, and Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge

Action News Jax reporter Cole Heath is at the perimeter of the fire. Follow him @ColeANjax for updates.

Shifting winds on Tuesday are expected to be a challenge for the crews battling the blaze said Tom Stokesberry with the US Forest Service.

The fire started April 6 and currently is threatening more than 250 homes and more than 1,000 residents have been evacuated. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Trump fires Comey: What Sean Spicer said in Tuesday briefing
    Trump fires Comey: What Sean Spicer said in Tuesday briefing
    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fielded questions about Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey in a Tuesday afternoon briefing that took place just hours before Comey’s firing was announced. >> Read more trending news Spicer’s daily news briefing began just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The White House announced Comey’s termination in an emailed news release about 5:40 p.m. The press secretary told reporters that Comey was “notified a short time” before the announcement was made, according to the Washington Post. Related: President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey In the afternoon briefing, a reporter asked Spicer if the White House was concerned about new information that made it appear Comey “gave inaccurate testimony to the Senate” on emails forwarded by Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin, to her then-husband, Anthony Weiner. “I have not asked the president or the staff about that,” Spicer replied. “But I mean, I think there’s — the one issue is I don’t think there’s any question by any account that there was classified information inappropriately shared on an unclassified system to an unclear person. I mean, that’s, to me, I think, what continues to be the takeaway.” The reporter then asked if the White House was concerned Comey may have given “inaccurate testimony.” “At this point, I have not asked and I’m not fully aware of this,” Spicer said. “I mean, I’m aware of the testimony that occurred and the inquiries, but I have yet to follow up on that, and I’d be glad to follow up.” “Does the president still have confidence — full confidence — in FBI Director James Comey?” the reporter asked. “I have no reason to believe — I haven’t asked him,” Spicer said. “So I don’t — I have not asked the president since the last time we spoke about this.” “And the last time you spoke about it, you said he did have confidence, but you’re not sure to say that again now?” the reporter asked. Spicer replied: “Well, I don’t — in light of what you’re telling me, I don’t want to start speaking on behalf of the president without speaking to him first.”
  • President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey
    President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey
    President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, according to a statement from the White House press office: “Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.  The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump.  A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.” Comey, 56, was nominated for the FBI position in 2013 by President Barack Obama.  >> Read more trending news >> Related: Lawmakers: Flynn likely broke the law; what is the emoluments clause?  The firing comes after Comey told said in sworn testimony on Capitol Hill last week that Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, sent “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband's laptop, some of which contained classified information.  >> ﻿Related: What is a ﻿Related: What is a FISA warrant? The FBI said in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that most of the emails with classified information were not because of the forwarded emails. It said only “a small number” of the emails were forwarded. Most of them had been backed up from other devices. >> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga?  In a letter to Comey, Trump said he was following the recommendation from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States that Comey be dismissed from his position.  “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” Trump said in the letter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Nassau County Emergency Management issues 'evacuation preparation advisory'
    Nassau County Emergency Management issues 'evacuation preparation advisory'
    It's not an evacuation order yet.   With the West Mims Fire continuing to grow at the Florida-Georgia border, the Nassau County Emergency Management is issuing an 'evacuation preparation advisory.'   Director Bill Estep says the advisory applies to residents living west of County Road 121 to the Charlton County, Georgia border, from the intersection of County Road 121 and County Road 108 at Carroll Corner Road south to the Duval County line.   Families in the area should prepare for evacuation in case the West Mims Fire continues to advance.   Estep says the Nassau County Fairgrounds are open for residents who need to move their livestock.   Nassau County Animal Services has also established a Facebook page, 'West Mims Fire Farm and Livestock Help', dedicated to helping people move and house threatened livestock.
  • Christian governor sentenced to jail for insulting Islam in Indonesia  
    Christian governor sentenced to jail for insulting Islam in Indonesia  
    A former Indonesia governor  was sentenced Tuesday to two years in jail for insulting the Quran during his re-election campaign last year. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, the former governor of Jakarta, was facing up to a maximum five years in prison on blasphemy charges, even though prosecutors had recommended probation, according to CNN. >> Read more trending news Ahok, a controversial Chinese Christian, repeatedly denied the charges that he offended Islam. The charges stem from remarks he made quoting the Quran that there were no rules against Muslims voting for non-Muslims. Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority nation in the world. His trial was widely seen as a test of religious tolerance in the nation.  
  • Smoking pack-a-day costs as much as $10,000 over 5 years
    Smoking pack-a-day costs as much as $10,000 over 5 years
    When it comes to getting cigarette smokers to give up the habit, just about everything has been tried. There are ghosts of smokers past, talking in public service announcements after their deaths from lung cancer. There are those disgusting pictures of autopsied lungs replete with the disease. And there is the old standby of shame. >> Read more trending news Now the Florida Department of Health wants smokers to consider their pocketbook and how much their habit is costing them. Gov. Rick Scott proclaimed this week Tobacco Free Florida Week, and the health department says a pack-a-day smoker in Florida can spend more than $2,000 in just one year and more than $10,000 in five years. “We often discuss the physical and health consequences of tobacco. This Tobacco Free Florida Week, we also recognize the emotional and financial toll that addiction can take on tobacco users and their loved ones,” said State Surgeon General and Secretary Dr. Celeste Philip. >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here “Pack-a-day smokers in Florida can save more than $2,000 per year if they quit. They can also live longer and more fulfilling lives.” The costs go beyond just that for a pack of smokes. Sick smokers incur significant costs through medical treatment and hospitalization. >> Related: This chimpanzee smokes a pack of cigarettes every day The health departments says the reduction in adult smoking rates from 2007 to 2015 resulted in approximately $17.7 billion in savings in cumulative smoking-related health care costs. About 30 percent of cancer deaths in Florida are caused by cigarette smoking.  
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.