The West Mims wildfire burning in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is getting dangerously close to Florida, and Nassau County residents are now on high alert.

An advisory was issued Tuesday, warning homeowners along County Road 121 to prepare for an evacuation.

So far, so good as far as smoke in Hilliard. 💨 Clear morning. That could change, however, when winds pick up tomorrow into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/eRhGrKQKBQ — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) May 10, 2017

.@NassauEM is prepped and ready for the #WestMimsFire if it jumps across the state line. 🔥 We looked at maps and got behind-the-scenes info. pic.twitter.com/LF86nJ6ns6 — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) May 10, 2017

Nassau County Emergency Management has been monitoring the fire around the clock and is waiting to see if established fire lines will hold.

“We don’t know what the worst-case scenario is. I mean, this fire has been pretty erratic in its nature,” said Billy Estep, Nassau County Emergency Management director.

“We’re prepared to leave right now. We’ve got everything together. Papers, medicines and anything valuable we can put in the vehicles,” said Nassau County homeowner Everett Coleman.

.@NassauEM Director Billy Estep breaks down what they're monitoring in the #WestMimsFire. 🔥 Homeowners along CR 121: stay alert. pic.twitter.com/AXsPvdYCUR — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) May 10, 2017

Ahead of a potential evacuation, Nassau officials suggest getting livestock and large animals moved out of the area. Residents should also gather medicine, important documents, clothes and water and a to-go bag.