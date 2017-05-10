Listen Live
West Mims wildfire: Nassau County residents prepare for possible evacuation as fire grows
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. -  The West Mims wildfire burning in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is getting dangerously close to Florida, and Nassau County residents are now on high alert.

An advisory was issued Tuesday, warning homeowners along County Road 121 to prepare for an evacuation.

TRENDING: Adult film star faked Florida shark attack, charter captain says

Nassau County Emergency Management has been monitoring the fire around the clock and is waiting to see if established fire lines will hold.

“We don’t know what the worst-case scenario is. I mean, this fire has been pretty erratic in its nature,” said Billy Estep, Nassau County Emergency Management director.

“We’re prepared to leave right now. We’ve got everything together. Papers, medicines and anything valuable we can put in the vehicles,” said Nassau County homeowner Everett Coleman.

Buckman Bridge: Troopers post on social media about using plane to curtail speeding

Ahead of a potential evacuation, Nassau officials suggest getting livestock and large animals moved out of the area. Residents should also gather medicine, important documents, clothes and water and a to-go bag.

