News
West Mims wildfire spreads to 130,000 acres
PHOTOS: West Mims wildfire | Smoke seen in Jacksonville 

The West Mims Fire is currently 133,744 acres and 12 percent contained, authorities said Monday.

More resources are being deployed to fight the fire -- there are currently 624 personnel assigned to the fire. They are using 10 helicopters, 59 wildland fire engines, five bulldozers, 37 tractor plows, two 20-person hotshot crews, and various overhead and support positions.

Smoke from the fire was visible over large portions of Jacksonville over the weekend, with reports of ash raining down from the sky. 

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says smoke will be prevalent over Baker County on Monday, then shifting to Nassau and Baker County Tuesday through Thursday.

Daytime impacts for downwind locations such as Yulee and Jacksonville should be minimal during the day as the plume is expected to remain aloft.  The smoke could still settle at night in these areas and cause some level of reduced visibility.

The Latest News Headlines

  The jury has the case in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The jury has the case in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The case is now in the hands of the jury. After eight days of testimony- with forty witnesses for the prosecution and four for the defense- closing arguments Monday in the federal fraud trial have wrapped up, and the jury was formally tasked at 1:13PM. The four alternates who have sat through the testimony are not in the deliberation room, but they are being kept in the courthouse for now, per the Judge’s request. The first words from the prosecution as they laid out their closing arguments, captured the core of why they say the jury should believe now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown knew full well that she was involved in a fraud scheme. “When Corrine Brown wanted something, she got it,” says Justice Department Public Integrity Section Deputy Chief Eric Olshan. The defense has continued to say that when Brown raised money for One Door For Education, she believed the group was a non-profit doing charitable work, though- and that Brown herself was a victim. “Not guilty on all counts, because she never intended to cheat or defraud anyone. She was defrauded,” says Defense Attorney James Smith III. Olshan delivered the closing argument for the government Monday, as one of three prosecutors who have been involved in questioning the witnesses through the trial. A question he kept bringing the jury back to- and one he put prominently on a power point screen for the jury to consider- why would Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons put One Door money in the defendant’s bank account without her knowledge. Evidence presented through the trial showed Simmons would withdraw money from One Door- a bogus charity- and then deposit the cash in to Brown’s account or give Brown cash directly. Brown claimed in her testimony that she wouldn’t always notice the deposits, because she didn’t pay close attention to her finances. As for the cash Simmons gave her, she told the court she believed it was rightfully and legally Simmons’ money, but hadn’t given any explanation for why he would give her that money until today. Smith says prosecutors never effectively showed whether Simmons had access to Brown’s personal checks. To explain the deposits and cash, Smith laid out the possibility that Simmons was stealing directly from Brown’s account as well. He says Simmons would then deposit One Door funds in Brown’s account in order to avoid her account from getting overdrawn and give Brown cash to avoid her checking her ATM directly- all in an effort to cover up his theft. “He was stealing from her, just like he was stealing from One Door,” Smith says. In his rebuttal, Olshan questioned why Simmons would go through that complicated process of stealing from One Door to cover up a theft from Brown, instead of just stealing from One Door. For Smith, the case is about character, and whether Simmons himself can be trusted. “If Ronnie Simmons is someone you can’t trust, then you can’t trust the government’s case,” he says. He pointed out that one of the counts Simmons pleaded guilty to involves getting his sister a ghost job with the House of Representatives, and then tapping in to her salary over several years. Smith said Simmons also took advantage of his girlfriend at the time, Carla Wiley, by using her organization to commit this fraud. Smith argued that if Simmons could defraud his sister and his girlfriend, why not his boss. “He’s able to hide it using the most valuable currency,” Smith said. “Trust.” Olshan says Simmons was far from the one in control, and characterized him instead as obedient to Brown- who had brought him up with her through her political climb. There is no timeline on how long jury deliberations are expected to take. This is a developing story that will be updated in to the afternoon. WOKV is at the courtroom and will update you as more information comes in.
  Girl attacked by kangaroo at drive-thru zoo as mom records encounter
    Girl attacked by kangaroo at drive-thru zoo as mom records encounter
    A 9-year-old Alabama girl’s terrified screams were captured by a cellphone video her mother was shooting when a kangaroo at a drive-thru zoo violently grabbed the girl and began biting her this weekend.  Jennifer White decided to surprise her daughters, ages 9 and 3, on Saturday by taking them to one of their favorite places, Harmony Park Safari, nestled in the New Hope community just south of Huntsville. White told WAFF in Huntsville that the family had been to the zoo multiple times, but had never seen the kangaroos before.  “You blame yourself sometimes, like, you know, ‘Why did I take her to the park that day?’” a tearful White told the news station. “‘Why did I take her to see the kangaroo?’”  >> Read more trending stories The kangaroo enclosure is in a part of the park in which visitors can get out of their vehicles and walk around to see the animals. The video White recorded showed a kangaroo inside an enclosure with openings large enough for the animals to reach arms and heads through -- and for visitors to do likewise.  White said the encounter began innocently enough, with the kangaroo mirroring her daughter’s movements as she walked back and forth outside the enclosure. “I thought it was playing,” Cheyenne told WAFF.  The video showed Cheyenne’s 3-year-old sister reach into the enclosure, followed a moment later by Cheyenne, who approached the fence for a closer look at the animal, but kept her hands to herself.  The kangaroo suddenly reached through the fence and violently grabbed her by her hair. She screamed in terror as he attacked, biting her head. Cheyenne, who White rushed from the park for medical attention, now has 14 stitches in her head.  “I’m just glad that it got me instead of my baby sister, because it would have hurt her even worse,” the freckle-faced girl told the news station.  Click here to see the video of the kangaroo attack. Warning: The footage may be difficult to watch. WAFF reported that safari owners declined to comment on the incident, but pointed to a sign posted at the entrance to the kangaroo trail that details a state law saying people take their own risks when visiting an agri-tourism venue.  Wooden plaques are also posted at the kangaroo enclosure that say, “I bite.” White said she was speaking out not to keep other families from visiting the zoo, where her own family had so many good times, but to warn of the potential danger in getting too close to the animals.  “I don’t want it to happen to someone else’s kid, because they may not be as fortunate as my daughter was,” White said, voice trembling with tears. 
  Who is Michael Flynn? Things to know about Trump's former national security adviser
    Who is Michael Flynn? Things to know about Trump’s former national security adviser
    Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is expected to shed more light on the departure of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Monday in testimony to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. >> Read more trending news Flynn served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser from the president’s January inauguration until Feb. 13, when he resigned amid controversy over his contact with Russian officials. >> Related: Michael Flynn resigns: 5 things to know The White House said Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States. >> Related: Who is Sally Yates and why is she testifying before Congress? Here are some things to know about Flynn: Flynn was born in Rhode Island in December 1958. Although he worked for the Trump presidential campaign, Flynn is a registered Democrat. Flynn came out of retirement to take the position in Trump’s administration. Flynn is the shortest-serving national security advisor in America's history, with just 24 days in office. Flynn served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency under former President Barack Obama. From July 24, 2012, to Aug. 7, 2014, Flynn held the title of highest-ranking military intelligence officer in the U.S.  Flynn announced his retirement in 2014, reportedly a result of conflicts over Flynn's management style. Flynn served in the U.S. Army for decades. He was commissioned in 1981 as a second lieutenant in military intelligence and went on to serve in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
  Lawmakers: Flynn likely broke the law; what is the emoluments clause?
    Lawmakers: Flynn likely broke the law; what is the emoluments clause?
    Former national security adviser Michael Flynn likely broke the law when he failed to disclose income he earned from Russia and Turkey, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee said Tuesday. Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, along with ranking member Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, told reporters Tuesday Flynn failed to ask for permission to speak at a 2015 event in Russia or register to lobby on behalf of the government of Turkey. Flynn then failed to report the money he earned for the speaking engagement and lobbying efforts on his personal financial disclosure form when he applied to have his security clearance reinstated to work as national security adviser. Flynn's consulting firm accepted $530,000 for work with a firm that is associated with Turkey's government. He received $45,000 for his speaking engagement in Russia. The Associated Press reported Flynn’s lawyer filed paperwork with the Justice Department in February disclosing that he had done lobbying work that “could be construed to have principally benefited the Republic of Turkey” between August and November 2016.  Flynn’s contract ended on Nov. 15, three days before he was appointed Trump’s national security adviser. Chaffetz and Cummings said they had seen classified memos concerning Flynn’s activities. They also said they saw Flynn’s disclosure form. “Personally I see no evidence or no data to support the notion that Gen. Flynn complied with the law,” Chaffetz told reporters. “He was supposed to get permission, he was supposed to report it, and he didn’t,” Cummings said.  Flynn was fired as national security adviser in February after he made misleading comments to Vice President Mike Pence about discussions he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States. With Flynn's failure to obtain permission from military authorities for the payments and failure to disclose them, the retired general could have violated a constitutional ban on foreign payments to retired military officers. “The law requires him to seek permission ... from the secretary of state and the Department of Defense,” Chaffetz said. “The response we’re getting is there is no information, and that, we believe, is the potential violation.” A The New York Times story says U.S. Army investigators have found no record that Flynn has 'filed the required paperwork for the trip' to Russia in 2015, nor reported the income he received, as is required by the emoluments cause in the U.S. Constitution. What is the emoluments clause and what does it say? Here’s a quick look. What is an emolument? An emolument – in its dictionary definition – is payment for work done or “gain from employment or position.” So if it’s pay for a service, what’s wrong with that? Nothing is wrong with it, as long as the “gain” or payment does not come from unauthorized work for a foreign government. The title of nobility clause, Article I, Section 9 of the United States Constitution, addresses foreign emoluments, or money paid by a foreign government. The section reads: “No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.”  What constitutes a violation of the clause? For a violation of the emoluments clause to have occurred the person must qualify as a U.S. officer and must have accepted an emolument from a foreign government. Flynn would fall under the “U.S. officer” portion of the clause since he is a retired U.S. military officer that had the potential to be called back into active duty. What happens if you are caught doing that?  The foreign emoluments clause does not specify a penalty for its violation. Cummings has suggested in a letter to President Donald Trump that if Flynn violated the clause, then he owes the U.S. the amount of money he received from Russia and Turkey. Flynn claims he received his fee from Russia Today, a state-owned television station, not the Russian government, thus he did not take pay from a foreign government. RT paid Leading Authorities, a private firm that arranges for speakers for events, according to the Yale Journal on Regulation.
  Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline passengers
    Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline passengers
    Airlines would be prohibited from bumping ticketed passengers to make room for a member of the airline’s flight crew under a bill introduced this week by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. >> Read more trending news Dubbed the “Hands Off Passengers Act,” the bill seeks to prevent a recurrence of an incident on April 9 when a United Airlines passenger, Dr. David Dao, 69, was left bloody after he was forcibly removed from a flight in Chicago. In a speech on the House floor Turner said that incident “more than just created disruption for him and other passengers; it sparked a national outrage,” according to a news release issued Friday by his office. “An airline’s lack of preparation for its own staff travel should not result in the disruption of the lives of its paying customers,” Turner said. On the day of the incident, United Airlines had asked passengers on the plane to leave voluntarily to make room for crew members who needed to get to Louisville. When they could not get enough volunteers, Dao was asked to leave. >> Related: United passenger suffered broken nose, teeth while being dragged from plane When he refused three, Department of Aviation Security officers confronted him and he was forcibly dragged down the aisle, a scene caught on cellphone video. Dao was hospitalized and his attorney said he suffered a concussion, a broken nose and lost teeth. The company subsequently apologized and reached a settlement with Dao. >> Related: United passenger dragged from plane reaches settlement with airline Turner’s bill would require the secretary of transportation to modify regulations to prohibit airlines from forcing people who are already seated to leave the plane or denying boarding to any passenger on an oversold flight to accommodate the air carrier’s staff members. Overbooking is common among airlines, which gamble that a certain percentage of people who purchased tickets will not show up. After the incident, United officials announced it would no longer allow crew members to bump passengers already on board planes. >> Related: United Airlines changes policy after man dragged from plane We are awaiting a response from United Airlines on Turner’s bill and will update this story when it is received.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
