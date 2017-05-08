West Mims wildfire spreads to 130,000 acres

The case is now in the hands of the jury. After eight days of testimony- with forty witnesses for the prosecution and four for the defense- closing arguments Monday in the federal fraud trial have wrapped up, and the jury was formally tasked at 1:13PM. The four alternates who have sat through the testimony are not in the deliberation room, but they are being kept in the courthouse for now, per the Judge’s request. The first words from the prosecution as they laid out their closing arguments, captured the core of why they say the jury should believe now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown knew full well that she was involved in a fraud scheme. “When Corrine Brown wanted something, she got it,” says Justice Department Public Integrity Section Deputy Chief Eric Olshan. The defense has continued to say that when Brown raised money for One Door For Education, she believed the group was a non-profit doing charitable work, though- and that Brown herself was a victim. “Not guilty on all counts, because she never intended to cheat or defraud anyone. She was defrauded,” says Defense Attorney James Smith III. Olshan delivered the closing argument for the government Monday, as one of three prosecutors who have been involved in questioning the witnesses through the trial. A question he kept bringing the jury back to- and one he put prominently on a power point screen for the jury to consider- why would Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons put One Door money in the defendant’s bank account without her knowledge. Evidence presented through the trial showed Simmons would withdraw money from One Door- a bogus charity- and then deposit the cash in to Brown’s account or give Brown cash directly. Brown claimed in her testimony that she wouldn’t always notice the deposits, because she didn’t pay close attention to her finances. As for the cash Simmons gave her, she told the court she believed it was rightfully and legally Simmons’ money, but hadn’t given any explanation for why he would give her that money until today. Smith says prosecutors never effectively showed whether Simmons had access to Brown’s personal checks. To explain the deposits and cash, Smith laid out the possibility that Simmons was stealing directly from Brown’s account as well. He says Simmons would then deposit One Door funds in Brown’s account in order to avoid her account from getting overdrawn and give Brown cash to avoid her checking her ATM directly- all in an effort to cover up his theft. “He was stealing from her, just like he was stealing from One Door,” Smith says. In his rebuttal, Olshan questioned why Simmons would go through that complicated process of stealing from One Door to cover up a theft from Brown, instead of just stealing from One Door. For Smith, the case is about character, and whether Simmons himself can be trusted. “If Ronnie Simmons is someone you can’t trust, then you can’t trust the government’s case,” he says. He pointed out that one of the counts Simmons pleaded guilty to involves getting his sister a ghost job with the House of Representatives, and then tapping in to her salary over several years. Smith said Simmons also took advantage of his girlfriend at the time, Carla Wiley, by using her organization to commit this fraud. Smith argued that if Simmons could defraud his sister and his girlfriend, why not his boss. “He’s able to hide it using the most valuable currency,” Smith said. “Trust.” Olshan says Simmons was far from the one in control, and characterized him instead as obedient to Brown- who had brought him up with her through her political climb. There is no timeline on how long jury deliberations are expected to take. This is a developing story that will be updated in to the afternoon. WOKV is at the courtroom and will update you as more information comes in.