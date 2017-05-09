West Mims wildfire: The best videos, images from frontlines

Firefighters and others who have witnessed smoke and flames firsthand are sharing incredible video and images of the massive West Mims wildfire.
The fire in Charlton County, Georgia has burned 140,409 acres. It's caused evacuations in two towns and is only 12 percent contained.
More than 690 personnel are working to contain it.
Here are some of the best videos and photos from the fire.
#Superheroes hard at work. #WestMims #wildfire #okefenokee @USFWSFireSE @GeorgiaEMA pic.twitter.com/Kt2jSfAigM— GAForestryCommission (@GaTrees) May 9, 2017
The GoPro does a really good job of capturing the scene with that wide angle. This is from the #westmimsfire from yesterday as well. Really impressive to watch the fire build. *All PPE was worn, LCES was in place, and media was captured from a safe location with a hands free device.* #floridaonfire #fireseason2017 #wildlandfire #wildlandfirefighter #wildfire #floridafire @actionnewsjax @news4jax @firstcoastnews @wokvnews @weatherchannel
Straight from the front lines on #westmimsfire We had to pull out when she made a run. No filter and current conditions. *All PPE was worn, LCES was in place, and media was captured from a safe location with a hands free device.* @actionnewsjax @news4jax @firstcoastnews @wokvnews #floridaonfire #fireseason2017 #wildlandfire #wildlandfirefighter #wildfire #floridafire #viewsfromwork
