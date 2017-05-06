Wildfire advisory issued for Nassau County residents

Nassau County Emergency Management officials issued a precautionary wildfire advisory Saturday to county residents.

The notice is specifically for citizens on the west side of the county, Nassau County Emergency Management said.

The West Mims Fire in the Okefenokee Swamp Park is moving east toward the St. Mary's River, Nassau officials said

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for part of Southeast Georgia as thick orange-brown smoke from the Okefenokee National Refuge Fire pushed south to Jacksonville.

Charlton County, Georgia officials ordered residents of Saint George to evacuate Saturday afternoon due to the wildfire approaching the community.

An evacuation order has not been issued for Nassau County residents but those living near CR 121 and the St. Mary’s river, from Deep Creek and Old Quail Parkway, north to Roy Sikes Road, have been asked to prepare their families and property in case an evacuation becomes necessary.

The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is open. If you have questions, you can call 904-548-0900, the select option 1.

#NassauEM advised residents along CR121 and the St. Marys to make preparations now in case an evacuation order becomes necessary. pic.twitter.com/MmKa45L4nT — NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 6, 2017