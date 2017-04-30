Listen Live
News
Winn-Dixie store in Southside Jacksonville to close
Updated:

A Winn-Dixie store in Southside Jacksonville will close its doors this summer, a representative of the grocery chain said on Sunday.

The store is located on the corner of Beach Boulevard and Parental Home Road, which is in the Hogan section of Jacksonville, the representative said. 

JSO searching for teen accused of sexual battery near Jacksonville high school

"This decision was not made lightly," Shawn Sloan, North Floirda regional vice president for Winn-Dixie said. "Our associates are always the first to know of any changes at our stores and have been made aware of the closure and are encouraged to apply for open positions we have in our network of neighboring Winn-Dixie stores."

The store will officially close in June. Winn-Dixie has not announced the closure of any other stores, the representative said. 

 

