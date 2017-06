The defense has rested its case in the trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of manslaughter for sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself.

Carter's lawyers argued that Roy had a history of depression and suicide attempts and was determined to end his own life. He said Carter initially tried to talk him out of his plan and urged him to get professional help.

The following is a transcription of all the messages between the teens on the day Conrad Roy committed suicide, according to WPXI's sister station in Boston, WFXT

NOTE: Some may find the conversation disturbing.

7/12/14 12:40 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy okayy

7/12/14 4:07 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Conrad!

7/12/14 4:18 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Hey you there?

7/12/14 4:19 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy hey sorry I fell asleep

7/12/14 4:19 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Its okay, Why haven't you done it yet tho?

7/12/14 4:21 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I'm too messed up to

7/12/14 4:21 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy What are you talking about

7/12/14 4:21 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy my head

7/12/14 4:22 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy You can't think about it You just have to do it? You said you were gonna do it like I don't get why you arent

7/12/14 4:24 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I don't get it either. idk

7/12/14 4:25 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy So I guess you aren't gonna do it then, all that for nothing

7/12/14 4:27 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I'm just confused like you were so ready and determined

7/12/14 4:27 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I am gonna eventfully

7/12/14 4:28 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I really don't know what I'm

waiting for.. but I have everything lined up

7/12/14 4:28 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy No you're not Conrad. Last night was it. You keep pushing it off and you say you'll do it but u never do. Its always gonna be that way if u don't take action

7/12/14 4:29 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy You're just making it harder on yourself by pushing it off, you just have to do it

7/12/14 4:30 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Do u wanna do it now?

7/12/14 4:32 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Is it too late ?

7/12/14 4:33 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Idkk it's already light outside

7/12/14 4:33 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I'm gonna go back to sleep, love you I'll text you tomorrow

7/12/14 4:33 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy No? Its probably the best time now because everyone's sleeping. Just go somewhere in your truck. And no one's really out right now because it's an awkward time

7/12/14 4:34 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy If u don't do it now you're never gonna do it

7/12/14 4:34 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy And u can say you'll do it tomorrow but you probably won't

7/12/14 4:35 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Tonight*

7/12/14 4:35 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Love you

7/12/14 4:37 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy thank you :)

7/12/14 4:57 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy For what

7/12/14 9:03 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Are u awake

7/12/14 9:17 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy yes

7/12/14 9:18 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Are you gonna do it today

7/12/14 9:18 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Yesss

7/12/14 9:19 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Like in the day time

7/12/14 9:19 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy should I?

7/12/14 9:22 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Yeah. Its less suspicious, you won't think about it as much, and you'll get it over with instead of waiting until the night

7/12/14 9:23 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Yeah then I will. like where

7/12/14 9:23 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy like I could go in any enclosed area

7/12/14 9:30 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Go in your truck and drive in a sparkling lot somewhere, to a park or something

7/12/14 9:30 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Do it now like early

7/12/14 9:36 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy didn't we say this was suspicious

7/12/14 9:37 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy No I think night is more suspicious. A kid sitting in his car just turn on the radio and do it. It won't be suspicious, and it won't take long

7/12/14 9:39 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy alright I'm taking holly for a walk

7/12/14 9:39 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Okay

7/12/14 9:45 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy idk why I'm like this

7/12/14 9:48 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Sometimes things happen and we never have the answers why

7/12/14 9:48 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy like why am I so hesitant lately

7/12/14 9:49 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy like 2 weeks ago I was willing to try everything. and now I'm worse really bad and I'm lol not Falling through. it's eating me inside.

7/12/14 9:52 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy You're so hesistant because you keep overthinking it and pushing it off. You just need to do it Conrad. The more you push it off, the more it will eat at you.

7/12/14 9:53 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy You're ready and prepared. All you have to do is turn the generator on and you bee free and happy. No more pushing it off, no more waiting

7/12/14 9:59 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy youre right.

7/12/14 10:00 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy If you want it as bad as you say you do, its time to do it today

7/12/14 10:02 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Yup no more waiting

7/12/14 10:04 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Okay, I'm serious. Like you can't even wait til tonight. You have to do it when u get back from your walk

7/12/14 10:05 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Thank you.

7/12/14 10:06 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy For what

7/12/14 10:07 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy still bring here

7/12/14 10:07 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy being

7/12/14 10:08 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I would never leave you, you're the love of my life, my boyfriend. You're my heart, I'd never leave you

7/12/14 10:08 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Awww :)

7/12/14 10:09 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy :) I love you

7/12/14 10:09 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy love you tooo :D

7/12/14 10:10 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy When will u be back from your walk?

7/12/14 10:10 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy like 5 minutes

7/12/14 10:11 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Okay so are you gonna do it?

7/12/14 10:12 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I guess

7/12/14 10:12 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Well I want you to be ready and sure

7/12/14 10:13 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy :P

7/12/14 10:14 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy What's that mean haha

7/12/14 10:18 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Idk I'm freaking out again

7/12/14 10:19 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I'm overthinking

7/12/14 10:21 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I thought you wanted to do this. The time is right and you're ready, you just need to do it! You can't keep living this way. You just need to do it like you did last time and not think about it and just do it babe. You can't keep doing this everyday

7/12/14 10:22 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I do want to. but like I'm freaking out for my family. I guess

7/12/14 10:24 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy idkkk

7/12/14 10:26 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Conrad. I told you I'll take care of them. Everyone will take care of them to make sure they won't be alone and people will help them get thru it. We talked about this, they will be okay and accept it. People who commit suicide don't think this much and they just do it

7/12/14 10:27 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I know I know lol. thinking just drives me more crazy

7/12/14 10:28 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Exactly. You just need to do it Conrad or I'm gonna get you help

7/12/14 10:28 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy You can't keep doing this everyday

7/12/14 10:29 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Okay I'm gonna do it today

7/12/14 10:32 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Do you promise

7/12/14 10:32 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I promise babe

7/12/14 10:33 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I have to now

7/12/14 10:34 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Like right now?

7/12/14 10:34 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy where do I go? :(

7/12/14 10:35 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy And u can't a break a promise. And just go in a quiet parking lot or something

7/12/14 10:36 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Okay

7/12/14 10:36 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Go somewhere you know you wont get caught. You can find a place I know u can

7/12/14 10:44 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Are u doing it now?

7/12/14 10:44 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy still have no clue

7/12/14 10:44 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Not finding a place to go isn't an excuse...

7/12/14 10:46 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I know where to go

7/12/14 10:46 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Where

7/12/14 10:46 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy a park and ride

7/12/14 10:46 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Ride?

7/12/14 10:49 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy that's what it's called it's like a parking lot

7/12/14 10:51 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Ohhhh okay gotcha. Are you going now?

7/12/14 10:55 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy either that or go to the beach

7/12/14 10:55 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Why would u go to the beach?

7/12/14 11:06 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy well that's where My moms going

7/12/14 11:18 AM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I thought u were just gonna do it

7/12/14 11:34 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy my moms making me go

7/12/14 11:35 AM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy When I get home I'm gonna do it

7/12/14 12:04 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Okay promise? I'm going kayaking anyways

7/12/14 12:05 PM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Haha you love kayaking

7/12/14 12:06 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Yup :) s0something I wish we coulda done :(

7/12/14 12:08 PM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Make sure you take your son kayaking :)

7/12/14 12:18 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Haha of course I will :)

7/12/14 12:22 PM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy goood what's uppp

7/12/14 12:35 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Kayaking haha

7/12/14 12:37 PM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy still?

7/12/14 12:40 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Yup but I'm done now

7/12/14 12:41 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Yup but I'm done now

7/12/14 12:46 PM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I love you. so much

7/12/14 12:47 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I love you forever

7/12/14 12:57 PM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I'm in the worst pain right now. like it's unbearable

7/12/14 12:58 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I think it's time to do it now then

7/12/14 1:04 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Do you agree

7/12/14 1:11 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Conrad

7/12/14 1:27 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Please answer me

7/12/14 2:13 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter I'm still at the beach

7/12/14 2:13 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Oh okay sorry

7/12/14 2:18 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Let me know when you're leaving

7/12/14 2:20 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Okay

7/12/14 3:34 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Sorry that was my friend who called. She wanted to know if she could borrow my bike because hers has a flat tire hha

7/12/14 3:35 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter It's all good. don't worry about it

7/12/14 3:35 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Okay

7/12/14 3:40 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter I'm determined

7/12/14 3:41 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter I'm happy to hear that

7/12/14 3:42 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter I'm ready

7/12/14 3:44 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Good because it's time babe, you know that

7/12/14 3:47 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy When you get back from the beach, you gotta d do it. You're ready, you're determined. Its the best time

7/12/14 4:25 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Okay I will

7/12/14 4:26 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Are you back?

7/12/14 4:26 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter no more thinking

7/12/14 4:27 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Yes, no more thinking you need to just do it. No more waiting

7/12/14 4:28 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter on way back

7/12/14 4:28 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter I know where to go now

7/12/14 4:28 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Where??

7/12/14 4:29 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter a parking lot. there's gonna be no cars there at 9 so that's when I'll be found

7/12/14 4:30 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Okay perfect

7/12/14 4:39 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter When will u be home

7/12/14 4:47 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter 10 minutes

7/12/14 4:47 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Haha that's perfect ?

7/12/14 4:47 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Okay and well yeah idk

7/12/14 4:50 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Like I don't wanna kill anyone else with me

7/12/14 4:50 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter You won't?

7/12/14 4:52 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter when they open the door ?

7/12/14 4:52 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter they won't know it's odorless and colorless

7/12/14 4:54 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter You're overturning....They will see the genertor and realize you breathed in CO

7/12/14 4:54 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter so should I keep it in the back seat?

7/12/14 4:55 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter or front

7/12/14 4:56 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter In front. You could write on a piece of paper and tape it on saying "carbon monoxide" or something if you're scared

7/12/14 4:58 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter I was thinkin that. but someone might see it

7/12/14 4:58 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter before it actually happens

7/12/14 5:01 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Well wait the generator is gonna be on because you'll be passed out so they'll know you used carbon posioning

7/12/14 5:01 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Dead*

7/12/14 5:01 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Its not loud is it?

7/12/14 5:05 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Not really lmao

7/12/14 5:05 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Okay good

7/12/14 5:08 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Are you gonna do it now?

7/12/14 5:09 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter I'm home.

7/12/14 5:09 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Okay

7/12/14 5:13 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Ahhh

7/12/14 5:14 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter What?

7/12/14 5:14 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Idkk I'm stressin

7/12/14 5:15 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter You're fine, it's gonna be okay. You just gotta do it babe, you can't think about it

7/12/14 5:16 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter okay. okay I got this

7/12/14 5:17 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Yes you do, I believe in you. Did you delete the messages?

7/12/14 5:17 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Yes but ur gonna keep messaging me?

7/12/14 5:19 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter I will until you turn on the generator

7/12/14 5:21 PM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Okay well I'm bringing my sisters for ice cream.

7/12/14 5:22 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy So will you do it when u get back?

7/12/14 5:24 PM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy yup I'll go right there

7/12/14 5:24 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Okay

7/12/14 5:25 PM Incoming From: 7746788888 Conrad Roy love you

7/12/14 5:26 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I love you so much

7/12/14 5:28 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter :)))

7/12/14 5:29 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter <33

7/12/14 5:36 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Haha what are you doin?

7/12/14 5:37 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Nothing really just resting

7/12/14 6:00 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Okay haha I'm procrastinating

7/12/14 6:03 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Yeah haha I know...are you back?

7/12/14 6:05 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Yuppp

7/12/14 6:05 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter So it's time.

7/12/14 6:06 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Oh it's been time

7/12/14 6:07 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Are you gonna do it now?

7/12/14 6:07 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter i just don't know how to leave them ya know

7/12/14 6:08 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Say you're going to the store or something

7/12/14 6:08 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Like I want them to know I love them

7/12/14 6:09 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter They know, that's one thing they definitely know

7/12/14 6:09 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter You're overthinking

7/12/14 6:09 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter I know I'm overthinking, I've been overthinking for awhile how

7/12/14 6:11 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter I know, you just have to do it like you said

7/12/14 6:19 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Are you gonna do it now

7/12/14 6:19 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter I haven't left yet haha

7/12/14 6:20 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Why...

7/12/14 6:20 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter leavin now

7/12/14 6:20 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Okay. You can do this

7/12/14 6:25 PM Outgoing To: +15088384879 Michelle Carter okay I'm almost there

7/12/14 6:28 PM Incoming From: +15088384879 Michelle Carter Okay

7/12/14 9:19 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy Please answer me

7/12/14 9:19 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I'm scared are you okay? I love you please answer

7/12/14 10:38 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy You're at your dad's...Camdyn told me. I'll get you help soon I guess

7/12/14 10:38 PM Outgoing To: 7746788888 Conrad Roy I thought you actually did it