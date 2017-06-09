Listen Live
News
Woman's body found near church in Northwest Jacksonville
Close

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found near a church on Friday afternoon in Northwest Jacksonville.

Updated:

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found near a church on Friday afternoon in Northwest Jacksonville.

Police were called to the church, The Master's Touch Ministry at 4510 Soutel Drive, around 1:45 p.m.

Her death was found to be suspicious, Sgt. David Smith said.

The woman, who was in her 30s to 40s, was found by a passerby.

Her body had been there for a day or two, Smith said.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Trump won't say if tapes of Comey conversations exist
    Trump won't say if tapes of Comey conversations exist
    President Donald Trump declined on Friday to say whether recordings of his private conversations with fired FBI director James Comey exist, one day after Comey told congressional investigators that the president tried to pressure him to drop the bureau’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. >> Read more trending news 'Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the near future,” Trump said during a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. “You're going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer, don't worry.” Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his private conversations with Trump and the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in November’s election and possible links to the Trump presidential campaign. Trump said Comey confirmed that there was “no collusion (and) no obstruction.” The president added that he would be willing to speak to as much under oath. >> Related: Read James Comey’s complete testimony before the Senate committee Comey on Thursday declined multiple times to answer questions about whether he believed Trump obstructed justice, saying that the decision would be made by special counsel Robert Mueller following an investigation. Comey said Trump spoke with him alone in the Oval Office on Feb. 14, one day after Flynn was forced to resign amid revelations that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian officials. >> Related: Report: Trump attorney to file complaint against Comey According to the ousted FBI director, Trump said “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy I hope you can let this go.” Trump said Friday that he was “very, very happy” with Comey’s testimony. 'Frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things that he said just weren't true,” Trump said. >> Related: Trump tweets: Fired FBI director is ‘a leaker’ Comey confirmed that he told Trump three times that he was not personally under investigation as part of the Russia probe. He said he would also welcome news of tapes of his conversations with Trump, saying, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.” Trump hinted that tapes of his conversations might exist in the days following his dismissal of Comey.
  • Disputing Comey’s testimony, Trump says he’s ready to testify under oath
    Disputing Comey’s testimony, Trump says he’s ready to testify under oath
    A day after former FBI Director James Comey told Congress that President Donald Trump had urged him to let go of an investigation of a top aide, Mr. Trump flatly denied that charge, telling reporters at the White House that he was willing to be interviewed by the special counsel investigating Russian election interference. “Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of events?” the President was asked by ABC’s Jon Karl. “100 percent,” Mr. Trump replied, as he denied leaning on Comey to go easy on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. “I didn’t say that, I will tell you, I didn’t say that,” the President added. President Trump says he would “100 percent” speak under oath about James Comey https://t.co/TjZsCVT6jf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 9, 2017
  • “Holy Spirit” is central question in former Rep. Corrine Brown’s push for new trial
    “Holy Spirit” is central question in former Rep. Corrine Brown’s push for new trial
    Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was found guilty on 18 of 22 federal charges, but now, she’s pushing for a new trial.  Brown’s attorney has filed a motion that says her Sixth Amendment right to a jury of her peers and to a unanimous verdict were violated with the removal of a juror during deliberations. An alternate juror was seated, and the verdicts were rendered about a day and a half later.  ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal case of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown A motion for a judgement of acquittal has also been filed. These come as the defense notifies the court that a new attorney, Samuel Walker, will be joining Brown’s legal team. He’s from the same firm as the attorney that’s taken her through trial, James Smith III. ﻿Motion for a new trial WOKV was in the courtroom throughout the trial, including a hearing after a day and a half of jury deliberations where District Judge Timothy Corrigan told attorneys that a juror had contacted him about concerns with another juror. While much of the nature of that juror’s concerns were initially discussed in a closed session of court, WOKV has since obtained the transcript, which shows Juror 13 had said at the outset of deliberations that the “Holy Spirit” told him Brown was not guilty on all charges.  Juror 13 was questioned by Corrigan and told the court he believed he was following instructions to consider the evidence presented at trial and the law as instructed. He further said his religious or moral believes were not interfering with his ability to decide the case as instructed. The juror who initially raised a concern to the court even said Juror 13’s statements weren’t getting in the way of the deliberations, according to the transcript.  Corrigan carefully worded his ruling in his decision to remove that Juror 13, saying sincerely held religious beliefs and prayers for guidance are not ground for dismissal, but Juror 13 making the statement that he did before the deliberations took hold show inconsistencies with the instructions. Corrigan also noted that Juror 13 said specifically that the “Holy Spirit” had directed him on the verdict.  Corrigan ruled that, while it seemed Juror 13 was “very earnest, very sincere” in his belief and attempt to follow the court’s instructions, his statement about the “Holy Spirit” directing his verdict was a “disqualifying statement”. That further led to the conclusion that there was “no substantial possibility” the juror could follow the court’s instructions and that he using an “external force” in his decision making.  In the motion for a new trial, Brown’s attorney, James Smith III argues that the record does not support the court’s conclusion that the “Holy Spirit” is an external force.  “There is a substantial possibility the holy spirit was actually the juror’s own mind or spirit telling him that one or more witnesses had not testified truthfully,” the motion says.  Smith focuses on the fact that Juror 13 believed he was deciding the case based on the evidence and the court’s instructions, and that he believed he was receiving “guidance” from “his father in heaven”. The motion argues that the court must find the juror’s dissent isn’t based on the evidence- beyond a reasonable doubt- and that wasn’t done here. Smith distinguishes Brown’s case from two cases which were cited in the decision to dismiss, because both of those cases involved eleven jurors testifying that the twelfth juror was refusing to follow the court’s instructions.  In his claim that Brown’s right to a unanimous verdict was violated, Smith argues the other jurors did not testify that Juror 13 wasn’t following the court’s instructions, and in fact one of the jurors had testified the statement wasn’t interfering in deliberations. According to Smith, Juror 13 showed his decision would be based on his thoughts and beliefs, and his determination of not guilty was based on his assessment of witness credibility.  Because of that, Smith argues the record doesn’t show beyond a reasonable doubt that Juror 13’s “not guilty” verdict was based on anything but the evidence, so Brown’s right to a unanimous verdict was violated.  Smith further argues Brown’s right to a jury of her peers was violated. In these arguments, Smith focuses on Corrigan’s statement that “there’s nothing wrong with praying for guidance”.  “If there is nothing wrong with praying for guidance from the holy spirit, then there can be nothing wrong with receiving guidance from the holy spirit,” Smith says in the motion.  He called on a Fourth Circuit case over the presence of a Bible in the deliberation room to further his argument, quoting portions of the ruling which speak to the interaction between religious beliefs and jury service.  “To ask that jurors become fundamentally different people when they enter the jury room is at odds with the idea that the jury be ‘drawn from a fair cross section of the community’,” the portion of the Robinson v. Polk case reads.  This builds to Smith’s argument that Juror 13’s reference to a “Holy Spirit” may not be an outside force, but may instead be evidence of his “appreciation of the seriousness of his duty” and “an aspect of their identity”.  “Indeed, for some, the holy spirit, whether one exists or not, may provide the strength to render whatever verdict the law and the evidence compel,” Smith argues in the motion.  He adds that dismissing a juror because of reliance on a “Holy Spirit” could risk excluding much of the population from jury service.  To close, Smith says determining the “Holy Spirit” is an external force is a “philosophical determination”.  “Accordingly, justice requires a new trial,” he says.  ﻿Motion for acquittal A second motion filed by Brown’s legal team says the government’s case didn’t establish “the essential elements” of the charges Brown faced. Several references are made to the testimony of Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons. Brown’s defense was built on the argument that she became increasingly reliant on Simmons, and he took advantage of that trust. The defense argued Simmons controlled Brown’s finances and managed her office, and while she was negligent in handling her personal affairs, there was no intent of criminal wrongdoing. “Had she paid closer attention to her finances she might have discovered Mr. Simmons misdeeds,” the motion says. Instead, Smith argues the prosecution asked the jury to speculate about what Brown was thinking and to rely on “guilt by association”. “The government presented a purely circumstantial evidence case,” the motion says. Smith says a portion of Simmons’ testimony “eviscerated” the government’s theory about Brown’s guilt. “To the surprise of the government, Mr. Simmons provided exculpatory on behalf of the defendant. One of the government’s primary theories of guilt was that the defendant never intended to use any of the funds solicited from donor for charitable or legitimate purposes. Mr. Simmons testified it was in fact the intent with regard to the funds raised for the events and despite the government’s attempt to impeach him on that point he remained resolute,” the motion reads. That is referring to a portion of Simmons’ testimony where he said they always intended to use events to raise money for a sham charity organization called One Door For Education, but never could because of high costs. When asked by  prosecutors how long he would let the alleged mismanagement go on before changing something, Simmons could not give a definitive answer. The motion additionally says Brown never controlled One Door accounts or even served on the organization’s Board. She also had only met a third alleged co-conspirator, the President of One Door Carla Wiley- on a few occasions. Brown says she didn’t know that One Door was not a legitimate charity when she solicited donations, and in fact did see at least one example of their work paying off- when almost two dozen students were sent on an exchange trip to China. Finally, the motion argues that Brown’s innocence is boosted by the fact that she was acquitted on four of the charges. Smith writes it doesn’t make “logical sense” to believe Brown was involved in this scheme, but be acquitted on these charges. ﻿Case in review Brown was convicted on May 11th of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, five counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud, and seven counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud in connection to her soliciting money for a sham charity organization called “One Door For Education”. Prosecutors argued Brown, her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and One Door President Carla Wiley raised money for the group, but used the funds for personal expenses and lavish events.  Brown was also convicted of engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts, corruptly endeavoring to obstruct the due administration of internal revenue law, and three counts of filing a false tax return- generally involving Brown not reporting income she received from One Door and overreporting her charitable contributions.  Simmons and Wiley pleaded guilty ahead of Brown’s trial, and both testified for the prosecution. Brown took the stand in her own defense, claiming she was taken advantage of by Simmons. Sentencing dates have not yet been set for any of the three, with all remaining out of prison as the court proceedings continue.
  • Clay and Duval County School Districts celebrating preliminary 2017 test results
    Clay and Duval County School Districts celebrating preliminary 2017 test results
    Duval County Public Schools and Clay County Schools are both celebrating the preliminary 2017 data from the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) and End of Course (EOC) test results from the Florida Department of Education.   In Duval County, the district says students improved in 16 of the 22 assessed categories from a year ago, boosting the district to a No. 1 ranking among the state's big 7 school districts in four of the six EOC categories, which include Algebra I, Algebra II, Geometry, and Biology.   A release from the district also says that for the second straight year, the district either outpaced or matched the states averages in 14 of 22 assessed categories for both FSA and EOC exams.   Interim DCPS Superintendent Dr. Patricia Willis says, 'We did not drop in any category throughout our elementary schools, and it is pleasing and encouraging to see the improvements in English Language Arts for ninth and tenth grade students.'   Meanwhile, in Clay County, the district is celebrating gains in multiple areas at the elementary and secondary levels, including the following:   -ELA FSA (3rd-6th grades) improved by 15 points and outpaced the state gain of nine points                     Grades 3 through 5 results placed 10th in the state  -Math FSA (3rd-6th grades) improved by 10 points and outpaced the state gain of nine points                     Grade 6 results placed 3rd in the state  -Seventh grade ELA FSA improved by seven points, outpacing the state gain of three points  -Algebra I improved by eight points and placed 9th in the state  -Algebra II improved by six points and placed 14th in the state  -Overall Civics EOC results placed 5th in the state!  -Overall U.S. History EOC results placed 6th in the state   Clay Superintendent Addison Davis speaking about the results, says, 'I am confident that our blueprint has established a common purpose for providing our students with high quality tasks and activities that will lead to excellence in the years to come. We will continue to strengthen our focus for preparing students to become college, career, and life ready as a full option graduate.'   At this time, school districts do not have all the measures to forecast and project final schools grades. That data is expected some time in July.
  • Military working K9 to be laid to rest with full military honors in Jacksonville
    Military working K9 to be laid to rest with full military honors in Jacksonville
    It'll be the first event of its kind in Jacksonville.   This Saturday, a military working K9 will be laid to rest with full military honors.   Naval Station Mayport Military Honor Guard, along with the Beaches Honor Guard, will conduct a 21 gun salute, ‘Taps’, and the folding and presentation of the American flag to his handler. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Scottish bagpipe team will also be performing 'Amazing Grace.'   MWS Dingo H111, a Belgian Malinois, was an explosive detection and apprehension K9.   Dingo was born in January 2003 and received his training at Lackland US Air Force Base. On completion of his training, he was assigned to Naval Station Mayport. From there he was deployed and completed two tours of duty in Iraq, one tour of duty in Africa, and over 50 presidential protection sweeps.   If you wish to attend the service to support our military K9 working dogs and their handers, it is open to the public at the following location and time:   Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Pet Memorial Park  4969 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207  June 10, 2017  11:00 AM
