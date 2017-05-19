Woman indicted for murder of sister's boyfriend in St. Augustine

A 25-year-old woman has been indicted for the murder of a 29-year-old man in St. Augustine.

Jordan Leigh Henries is charged with second degree murder in the death of Jeffery Lee.

Lee was shot and killed March 9 on Arricola Avenue.

According to police, Jessica Henries called her mother, Debra, and her sister, Jordan, telling them about a physical confrontation she had had with Lee, her boyfriend.

Investigators said when Debra and Jordan arrived, they had a confrontation with Lee and Jordan shot Lee.

After hearing all of the evidence, a grand jury returned an indictment on a charge of second degree murder.

Henries was located in Daytona and voluntarily came back to St. Augustine, where she was served the warrant.

Henries was taken to the St. Johns County Detention Center where and will have her first appearance Saturday morning.