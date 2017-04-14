LATEST: St. Augustine 24-year-old is sixth person killed on stretch of I-95 since June

A 24-year-old woman was killed and all lanes of I-95 southbound are blocked in St. Johns County after a crash involving two semi trucks and a car.

PHOTOS: Deadly semi crash blocks 95 in St. Johns County

Troopers were called to the crash on 95 just south of State Road 207 in St. Johns County at approximately 10:25 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers said Brittany Fortner, 24 of St. Augustine, was driving a Toyota Corolla between two semis in the outside southbound lane when traffic began to slow.

#BREAKING: FHP says Brittany Nicole Fortner, 24, was killed after she was rear ended by a semi truck before colliding with another. pic.twitter.com/WcqjVHOjtB — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 14, 2017

The semi behind her failed to stop and hit the back of her Corolla, troopers said.

The car and truck then hit the semi truck in front of Fortner's Corolla. She was fatally wounded in the crash.

A 37-year-old Texas man who was driving the semi that hit the other vehicles was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other semi truck was not hurt.

Charges are pending in the crash, troopers said.

Deputies were diverting traffic to SR 207 and the lanes of 95 were still shut down Friday morning.

Deputies said the closure is expected to last a long time as crews clear a hazmat situation caused by the crash.

Motorists who use this route for their morning commute are encouraged to find an alternative route.

A representative for Courier Express, the company the truck driver was employed by, released a statement:

While we are saddened by the loss of Ms. Fortner’s life in yesterday’s tragic accident, this is an ongoing/active investigation and we are not able to comment at this time.”

Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax This Morning on FOX30 for updates.

TRENDING: Palatka surfer says she needed 30 stitches after a shark bit her in St. Johns County