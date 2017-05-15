Woman pleads not guilty in wreck that killed Sandalwood student

MORE: Sandalwood senior killed at intersection in 'high frequency crash area'

The woman who reportedly ran a red light and killed a Sandalwood High School student at the intersection of St. Johns Bluff Road and Beach Boulevard has pled not guilty to vehicular homicide.

The four-car wreck happened on the morning of Dec. 1, 2016. (Photos)

Tara Thrift, 40, was extradited from Wisconsin earlier this year after the Florida State Attorney charged her with vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the death of Denny Grahovic. She entered her plea on May 11.

Grahovic was 18 years old. He was scheduled to graduate from Sandalwood on May 26.

Grahovic had tweeted two hours before the wreck: “Seatbelt warnings are smart for cars. You could just be driving and someone else could be the dumbass. Be safe.”

JSO said that Thrift ran two red lights before she entered the intersection of St. Johns Bluff and Beach Blvd. at a high rate of speed.

According to JSO, Thrift’s Nissan van smashed into Grahovic’s Honda sedan. Grahovic’s passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was seriously injured.

Two other cars were involved, but both drivers escaped serious injury.

The wreck left Thrift with critical injuries. Her arrest warrant said that she was confined to a wheelchair.

The arrest warrant noted that Thrift appeared to have full control of her vehicle, but it “appeared she was intentionally driving her vehicle to cause a crash, which was the final result."

Thrift's next court appearance is June 22.