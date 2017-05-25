A California woman is suing Jelly Belly claiming she was tricked into believing their candy was sugar-free.

The woman said the company’s “sport beans” lists evaporated cane juice as an ingredient instead of sugar.

She argues Jelly Belly purposely left the word “sugar” off the label to deceive their customers.

The company responded and called the lawsuit “nonsense.”

They said the product’s sugar content is clearly listed on labels.