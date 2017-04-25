Heist in South America is ‘robbery of the century’

Authorities are calling a heist in South America the “robbery of the century” after dozens of gunmen stormed a private security firm in Paraguay, CNN reported.

More than 50 people carrying large caliber weapons detonated explosives and set vehicles on fire as they stole millions of dollars and sparked a violent police chase into Brazil, CNN reported. One police officer was killed and another was injured, along with three bystanders.

The group escaped with money from several vaults inside Prosegur, a private security firm in Ciudad del Este, police said.

Police initially said the vaults could store up to $40 million, but neither authorities nor the firm confirmed the amount of money that was stolen.

Ciudad del Este is Paraguay's second-largest city, located along the border with Brazil and Argentina.

Authorities believe the robbers were members of Primer Comando de la Capital, one of the largest criminal organizations in Brazil.

The robbers were able to cross the border into Brazil, CNN reported. A small group was intercepted by Brazilian police about 50 miles from Ciudad del Este, officials said.

Three suspects were killed and four were arrested during the confrontation, a spokesman with Paraguay's Interior Ministry said in a news release.