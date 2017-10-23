Listen Live
cloudy-day
60°
H 72
L 51

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
60°
Sunny
H 72° L 51°
  • cloudy-day
    60°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 72° L 51°
  • clear-day
    68°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 72° L 51°
  • clear-night
    66°
    Evening
    Clear. H 72° L 51°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

World
Who are the Rohingya Muslims? 7 things to know about the 'world’s most persecuted minority'
Close

Who are the Rohingya Muslims? 7 things to know about the 'world’s most persecuted minority'

Who are the Rohingya Muslims? 7 things to know about the 'world’s most persecuted minority'
Photo Credit: Ed Wray/Getty Images
Thousands of members of various Indonesian muslim groups demonstrate in support of Myanmar's Rohingya population in front of the Myanmar embassy on September 6, 2017 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Myanmar has reportedly laid landmines across a section of its border with Bangladesh for the past three days as nearly 125,000 Rohingya refugees have fled across the border from Myanmar to Bangladesh since violence erupted on August 25. (Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images)

Who are the Rohingya Muslims? 7 things to know about the 'world’s most persecuted minority'

By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

﻿Updated Oct. 23, 2017

More than 600,000 Rohingya refugees have fled a brutal military crackdown in the Buddhist majority country of Myanmar, where they are denied citizenship and reportedly face an array of human rights abuses, to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

>> Read more trending news

But many other Rohingya refugees have been turned away, leaving thousands stranded at sea.

Almost 40 percent of all Rohingya villages were empty last month, a Myanmar government spokesperson confirmed.

Zeid Ra‘ad al-Hussein, the United Nations human rights chief, has called what's happening to Rohingya in Myanmar “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”

A report published by global rights group Amnesty International detailed evidence of mass killings, torture, rape and forcible transfers of the Rohingya,  Al-Jazeera reported.

Who are the Rohingya and where do they live?

Daniel Chan/AP
In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, photo, Rohingya refugee Muhammad Ayub shows off a picture of his grandfather allegedly killed during recent violence in Myanmar, in Klang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Recent violence in Myanmar has driven hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to seek refuge across the border in Bangladesh. There are some 56,000 Rohingya refugees registered with the U.N. refugee agency in Malaysia, with an estimated 40,000 more whose status has yet to be assessed. (AP Photo/Daniel Chan)
Close

Who are the Rohingya Muslims? 7 things to know about the 'world’s most persecuted minority'

Photo Credit: Daniel Chan/AP
In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, photo, Rohingya refugee Muhammad Ayub shows off a picture of his grandfather allegedly killed during recent violence in Myanmar, in Klang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Recent violence in Myanmar has driven hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to seek refuge across the border in Bangladesh. There are some 56,000 Rohingya refugees registered with the U.N. refugee agency in Malaysia, with an estimated 40,000 more whose status has yet to be assessed. (AP Photo/Daniel Chan)

The Rohingya are a Muslim ethnic group living primarily in the Buddhist nation of Myanmar (or Burma). There are approximately 1.1 million Rohingya living in the country.

According to Al Jazeera, the Rohingya have been described as the “world’s most persecuted minority,” and have faced systematic persecution since Myanmar’s independence in the late 1940s.

Most Rohingya in Myanmar reside in the Rakhine State on the country’s western coast.

Rakhine State is regarded as one of the country’s poorest areas and lacks basic services in education and health care.

The Rohingya’s history in Myanmar

According to historians, the group has been residing in Arakan (now Rakhine State) since as early as the 12th century, Al Jazeera reported.

When the British ruled between 1824 and 1948, they administered Myanmar as a province of India and, thus, any migration of laborers between Myanmar and other South Asian countries (like Bangladesh) was considered internal. The majority of the native Myanmar population did not like that.

After gaining independence in 1948, the Burmese government still frowned upon any migration that occurred during the period of British rule, claiming it all to be illegal.

In fact, many Buddhists in Myanmar consider the Ronhingya to be Bengali, or people from Bangladesh.

The discriminatory 1982 Citizenship Law officially prevented them from obtaining citizenship.

And according to a Human Rights Watch report from 2000, this is the basis the Myanmar government uses to deny Rohingya citizenship in the country.

Over the years, military crackdowns on the Rohingya have forced hundreds of thousands to escape.

According to the HRW report, Rohingya refugees reported that the Burmese army had forcibly evicted them. Many also alleged widespread army brutality, rape and murder.

Between 1991 and 1992, more than 250,000 Rohingya refugees fled to southeastern Bangladesh. But with the influx of refugees, the Bangladeshi government insisted the refugees return to Arakan (Rakhine State).

By 1997, according to the HRW report, some 230,000 refugees returned.

That same year, the Burmese government said it would not accept any more returning refugees after Aug. 15, 1997, leading to a series of disturbances in Bangladeshi refugee camps.

The Human Rights Watch has called the crisis a deadly game of “human ping-pong.”

What’s happening to the Rohingya now?

Myanmar, a Buddhist-majority country, continues to deny the Rohingya citizenship, freedom to travel, access to education and the group still faces harsh systematic persecution.

In October 2016, the Burmese government blamed members of the Rohingya for the killings of nine border police, leading to a crackdown on Rakhine State villages in which troops were accused of rape, extrajudicial killing and other human rights abuses — all allegations they denied.

Satellite images have also shown Rohingya villages burning — at least 288 villages so far.

And most recently in August, violence erupted after a Rohingya armed rebel group called the Arakan Rohingya Salvatian Army (ARSA) attacked police posts and an army base in Rakhine, Al Jazeera reported.

ARSA has reportedly killed a dozen Burmese security personnel in the past. And according to the Washington Post, it’s unclear how much support the rebel group, which seeks an autonomous Muslim state for the Rohingya, actually has among the Rohingya.

Following the August event, civilians began paying the price for ARSA’s small insurgency as Burma’s military launched a “clearance operation,” which U.N. commisioner for human rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein has called “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing,” the Washington Post reported.

More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to Bangladesh to escape the aforementioned allegations of human rights abuses such as rape, murder and arson, according to the United Nations.

Women, children and the elderly made up the bulk of that group.

Approximately 40,000 have also settled in India and 16,000 of which have obtained official refugee documentation.

But severe flooding in Bangladesh and India have made conditions in refugee camps even worse and according to National Geographic, there have been reports of cholera outbreaks, water shortages and malnutrition.

Over the past three years, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have tried to escape by boat to neighboring countries that refuse to let them in.

Approximately 8,000 migrants have been stranded at sea.

Why won’t other countries take them in?

Many of Myanmar’s neighboring countries, including Bangladesh and Thailand, refuse to take them in.

The Thai navy has actually turned them away.

Lex Rieffel, an expert on Southeast Asia at the Brookings Institution, told NPR in 2015 that the Buddhist-majority nation of Thailand has been battling an Islamist insurgency for decades and has "no stomach" for bringing in more Muslims.

“Where will the budget come from? That money will need to come from Thai people's taxes, right?” Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters in 2015.

Malaysia and Indonesia, despite being Muslim-majority nations, have also prevented Rohingya from entering their countries, citing “social unrest.” And Indonesia worries about “an uncontrolled influx.”

“What do you expect us to do?” Malaysian Deputy Home Minister Wan Junaidi Jafaar told The Guardian in 2015. “We have been very nice to the people who broke into our border. We have treated them humanely, but they cannot be flooding our shores like this.”

What is Aung San Suu Kyi saying?

Aung Shine Oo/AP
In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers an opening speech during the Forum on Myanmar Democratic Transition in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Suu Kyi has canceled plans to attend the U.N. General Assembly, with her country drawing international criticism for violence that has driven at least 370,000 ethnic Rohingya Muslims from the country in less than three weeks. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)
Close

Who are the Rohingya Muslims? 7 things to know about the 'world’s most persecuted minority'

Photo Credit: Aung Shine Oo/AP
In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers an opening speech during the Forum on Myanmar Democratic Transition in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Suu Kyi has canceled plans to attend the U.N. General Assembly, with her country drawing international criticism for violence that has driven at least 370,000 ethnic Rohingya Muslims from the country in less than three weeks. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)

The crisis has drawn worldwide criticism of Myanmar's government and its leader, Nobel Peace Prize recipient Aung San Suu Kyi

Most human rights activists have denounced Suu Kyi for not publicly condemning the Myanmar military’s treatment of the Rohingya.

According to the BBC, Suu Kyi said “a huge iceberg of misinformation” was distorting the crisis.

“We know very well, more than most, what it means to be deprived of human rights and democratic protection,” she is quoted as saying to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a recent statement. “So, we make sure that all the people in our country are entitled to protection of their rights as well as ... not just political but social and humanitarian defence.”

But the misinformation or “fake news” is possibly generated by the Burmese government’s decision to deny media access to its troubled areas, BBC’s Tn Htar Swe said.

"If they allowed the UN or human rights bodies to go to the place to find out what is happening then ... misinformation is not going to take place.”

Condemnation of Suu Kyi’s inaction and response have led to calls for the rescindment of her Nobel Peace Prize, which she won in 1991 as a result of her long fight for democracy in Burma. According to the Washington Post, the Nobel Committee said that will not happen.

How is the world reacting to the Rohingya crisis?

Bangladesh, which is facing the largest influx of Rohingyas from Myanmar, has called on the international community to intervene.

International aid to much of Myanmar’s Rakhine State have been suspended, leaving more than 250,000 Rohingya Muslims without medical care, food and other vital humanitarian assistance, the Human Rights Watch reported last month.

“The United Nations, ASEAN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation need to ramp up the pressure on Burma, and provide more assistance to Bangladesh, to promptly help Rohingya and other displaced people,” said Philippe Bolopion, deputy diretor for global advocacy at Human Rights Watch.

The U.S. State Department also announced plans last month to dispense about $32 million in humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya ethnic minority facing persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

“Through this support, the United States will help provide emergency shelter, food security, nutritional assistance, health assistance, psychosocial support, water, sanitation and hygiene, livelihoods, social inclusion, non-food items, disaster and crisis risk reduction, restoring family links, and protection to over 400,000 displaced persons in Burma and in Bangladesh,” according to the press release.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the world's largest Muslim body, also issued a statement urging Muslim countries to work together to help the Rohingya refugees.

Earlier this year, the United Nations Human Rights Council approved an investigative mission, but was denied entry into Myanmar in June. And when an envoy entered in July, the visit was met with protests.

Last week, the U.N. Security Council condemned the violence, its first unified statement on Myanmar in nine years, the New York Times reported.

But, according to the New York Times, the U.N. is unlikely to act against Myanmar.

China also blocked Egypt’s efforts to add language for Rohingya refugees to be guaranteed the right to return to Myanmar from Bangladesh.

Both China and Russie hold veto power in the U.N. Security Council and can block efforts to sanction Myanmar.

More at NYTimes.com

Who is helping the Rohingya?

Aid groups continue efforts to reach Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and send aid to refugee camps.

The United Nations has pledged roughly $340 million and according to Mark Lowcock of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the U.N. and its partners are seeking $434 million to help the Rohingya Muslims through February.

According to the Indian Express, India sent an aircraft with the first shipment of humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh for Rohingya Muslim refugees last month.

Bangladeshi citizens themselves are also among those providing aid and shelter to the many starving Rohingya refugees in their country.

Jordan’s queen, Queen Rania, said last week after visiting a refugee camp in Bangladesh that she was shocked by the refugees’ limited access to basic support and health care, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

“It is unforgivable that this crisis is unfolding, largely ignored by the international community," she said. "The world response has been muted. I urge the U.N. and the international community to do more to ensure we can bring peace to this conflict.”

According to the Human Rights Watch, the Tatmadaw True News Information Team announced a military-led investigation of security forces in the Rakhine State.

“We want to go home and we want peace. But I believe the world is watching our crisis and that they are trying to help us,” Rahimol Mustafa, a 22-year-old Rohingya Muslim told Al Jazeera in an interview.

Read Mustafa’s story on AlJazeera.com   

Mustafa fled Rakhine State a few weeks ago and is currently safe at a refugee camp in Bangladesh, but with “no shelter and no future.”

Donate to help the Rohingya Muslims at donate.unhcr.org

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • New earthquake simulations show how the 'big one' could shake the Pacific Northwest
    New earthquake simulations show how the 'big one' could shake the Pacific Northwest
    Fifty new simulations of 'the big one” show how a magnitude 9.0 earthquake from the Cascadia Subduction Zone could play out. >> Watch the news report here The Cascadia Subduction Zone is a fault that sits along the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, and two plates colliding could eventually slip, triggering a massive earthquake that could shake the Northwest.  More coverage on KIRO7.com: >> SLIDESHOW: Geologic illustrations explain the Cascadia subduction >> SLIDESHOW: How the 'big one' could play out >> How to build a 7-day disaster emergency survival kit on a budget >> Washington state's largest quake drill ever to test readiness for ‘the big one'  >> Mexico's strongest earthquake in a century recorded at Mt. Rainier >> 5 things to help you easily understand 'the big one'  A University of Washington research project ran simulations using different combinations for three key factors: the epicenter of the earthquake, how far inland the earthquake will rupture and which sections of the fault will generate the strongest shaking. The results show that the location at which the earthquake starts matters most, and the scenarios can drastically change depending on where the earthquake hits.  One animation shows a scenario that’s bad for Seattle, in which an earthquake begins off the southern Oregon coast and the fault line breaks north, with seismic waves building up along the way. By contrast, a better scenario for Seattle would actually be an earthquake that begins closer – off the Olympic Peninsula – where the fault line breaks away from the city.  But make no mistake, the magnitude 9.0 scenarios are bad, and models show the ground shaking for 100 seconds. That’s four times longer than it shook during the 2001 Nisqually quake, which, at magnitude 6.8, did plenty of damage and rattled many nerves. >> Read more trending news 'We know a magnitude 9.0 earthquake occurred in Cascadia in the year 1700, but we didn't have any seismometers or recording instruments at the time,' said Erin Wirth, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Washington. Wirth said scenarios show the level of shaking could be 10 times different depending on where the earthquake begins and the direction in which the fault line ruptures. Past models have looked at one or two scenarios, but this is the first study with 50 scenarios. The point is to show the wide range of possibilities of a magnitude 9.0 earthquake. The next steps for researchers is to take this information and model the impacts on tsumamis, landslides and tall buildings in Seattle. They hope that information will help planners and emergency managers prepare for 'the big one.
  • Attempt to buy drugs with $230,000 in fake 'movie money' led to deadly shootout, police say
    Attempt to buy drugs with $230,000 in fake 'movie money' led to deadly shootout, police say
    A man has been booked in the DeKalb County, Georgia, jail after allegedly attempting to buy 7 kilograms of cocaine with $230,000 in fake money, leading to a shootout that left a man dead. >> Watch the news report here Nicklaus Hall, 36, of Ellenwood, is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime (the purported drug buy) and felony murder, warrants released Tuesday show. Police allege Hall went to Sierra Village Apartments off Buford Highway in Chamblee for the deal at 8 p.m. Oct. 7. He allegedly was planning to use the fake cash, which was made to be used in movies. “They went into the apartment,” Capt. Ernesto Ford of Chamblee police previously told WSB-TV. “At some point, the sellers realized the money was counterfeit and from there, it broke bad.” >> Read more trending news A shootout erupted inside. A man was seen dangling from the balcony trying to escape the gunfire. The bullets continued flying outside. Police said one person from the buyer side was shot, as was one from the group selling. Investigators haven’t revealed which side Charlie Nelson was on. The 32-year-old Henry County resident was shot in the head and died on the scene. The warrants don’t accuse Hall of personally killing him. Instead, Hall is charged with felony murder, a crime that occurs under Georgia law when a person commits a felony, such as Hall’s conspiracy charge, that leads to the death of another.  Hall was booked Monday and has no bond.
  • On the subject of President Trump, a tale of two Republican parties
    On the subject of President Trump, a tale of two Republican parties
    The news day was yet another head-shaking experience on Capitol Hill. It started on Twitter – like many days do in recent months – as President Donald Trump repeatedly assailed retiring Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN). It continued with an effort to show GOP unity as Mr. Trump had lunch with some of the same Senators he has harshly criticized in recent months. It was capped by the surprise announcement of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) that he would not run for re-election. And what it showed even more clearly were the growing divisions within the GOP on President Donald Trump. Flake’s announcement caught the Senate off guard; he was in a tough re-election race, but no one thought he would take to the floor an hour after having lunch with the President, and verbally shred Mr. Trump’s way of doing business. “Reckless, outrageous, and undignified behavior has become excused and countenanced as “telling it like it is,” when it is actually just reckless, outrageous, and undignified,” Flake said, making the case that Mr. Trump will never be a ‘normal’ President. “I must say that we have fooled ourselves for long enough that a pivot to governing is right around the corner, a return to civility and stability right behind it. We know better than that,” Flake added. “By now, we all know better than that.” In many ways, Flake was echoing the recent words of his colleague from Tennessee, who again lit into Mr. Trump on Tuesday. “You would think he would aspire to be the President of the United States, and act like a President of the United States, but that’s not going to be the case apparently,” Corker said of Mr. Trump. In a series of tweets, the President called Corker, ‘incompetent,’ a ‘lightweight,’ “Liddle’ Bob Corker,” and said the Tennessee Republican couldn’t be elected dog catcher. While Flake and Corker were raising red flags, other Republicans in the Congress felt there was no cause for concern, either for the GOP, or for the President. “I don’t feel distracted at all,” Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) told reporters who were asking about the latest in the Trump-Corker spat. Q: Feel distracted by Corker-Trump spat? Sen. Inhofe: “I don’t feel distracted at all. Corker doesn’t like him.” — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 24, 2017 “The thing with Corker is a personal thing, that’s been lingering out there for a long time,” Inhofe added. “I think everyone knows that.” While reporters and Congressional experts bemoaned the day’s events, labeling the dissent ‘historic’ in nature, and wondering about the future of the Republican Party, others said it was just the reaction of the D.C. establishment to President Trump more than anything else. “People see him through the lens of Washington, and I don’t,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) said of the President. “I would really liken him to Winston Churchill,” added Perdue, who has been one of Mr. Trump’s most solid supporters in the Senate. “He was nobody’s choirboy.” As Perdue and Inhofe shrugged off the signs of GOP discontent, they were joined by many other Republicans in focusing more on unity with the President on tax reform. . @realDonaldTrump used good portion of Senate GOP lunch 2 urge better promo of accomplishments 2 counter “fake news.” Rest mostly tax reform — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) October 24, 2017 “He’s very focused on delivering results,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) of Mr. Trump’s focus on tax reform. “We have got to get that done.” “He was talking more about the achievements we’ve been able to make together – and as a team, we can make a lot more,” said Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS). If Cruz – who has had his own run-ins with President Trump – shared the concerns of Flake and Corker, the Texas Republican was like other GOP lawmakers – it wasn’t something he was talking about. The divide in the GOP left some political commentators aghast. “This must be the White House’s ‘Destroy the Republican Party Week,'” tweeted political handicapper Stu Rothenberg. But from outside of Washington, many of my listeners and readers were sticking with the President, loving the no-apology-tell-it-like-it-is flavor from Mr. Trump. “Flake’s not running because he sold out his voters,” one wrote. “Useless pigs run when they see the farmer carrying an axe,” said another, as many Republican voters signaled their approval of moves that shake things up in D.C. At the White House, the view was much the same – good riddance to both Corker and Flake. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders comments on the Trump-Corker feud. Read more: https://t.co/17zXARgUYp pic.twitter.com/ErLjIqI8LE — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 25, 2017 “I don’t think that the numbers are in the favor of either of those two Senators in their states, and so this is probably the right decision,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Maybe the biggest Congressional target right now for strong Trump supporters is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who did his best on Tuesday to avoid taking sides in the Trump-Corker dispute. 'We have a First Amendment in this country. Everyone gets to express themselves,' McConnell says of Corker's comments on Trump. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 24, 2017 “We have a First Amendment in this country,” McConnell told reporters, acknowledging that “there is a lot of noise out there.” To some, it looks like a Republican Civil War. To others, it’s an effort by the GOP Establishment to undermine President Trump. And it’s not quite clear where this GOP tussle is going. After stirring things up earlier in the day, the President sent out a more soothing tweet on Tuesday evening. “So nice being with Republican Senators today. Multiple standing ovations! Most are great people who want big Tax Cuts and success for U.S.,” Mr. Trump said.
  • Fisher-Price recalling 65,000 infant motion seats
    Fisher-Price recalling 65,000 infant motion seats
    Fisher-Price is recalling about 65,000 Soothing Motions Seats in the U.S. and Canada for a potential fire hazard. The recall was issued Tuesday. A notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says multiple models are affected. The model number can be found on the underside of the part of the device holding the motor.  >> Read more trending news The infant motion seats bounce, sway or do both. They also vibrate, play 10 songs and nature sounds and have an overhead mobile. The hazard comes from the seat’s motor overheating. “Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing,” the CPSC notice said. “No injuries have been reported.” Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with the model number CMR39 are impacted. The former was sold for $160 and the twas sold for $175. These items were sold at Amazon.com, Toys R Us, Walmart, Target, Buy Buy Baby and other stores and websites from Nov. 2015-Oct. 2017. Consumers who have the seats should stop using them immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. More information, including images and colors of both affected models, can be found at the CPSC website. consumers can also contact Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or service.mattel.com. and clicking “recall and safety alerts.”
  • Sen. Jeff Flake announces he will not seek re-election
    Sen. Jeff Flake announces he will not seek re-election
    Sen. Jeff Flake, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek re-election in 2018 amid the tumultuous state of U.S. national politics. >> Read more trending news Flake, R-Arizona, told The Arizona Republic that he has become convinced 'there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.