News
Worried about the economy? Here are 11 recession-proof jobs
Updated:

MORE TIPS: Clark.com

Numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics tell us that the U.S. economy added 161,000 jobs in October 2016, and the unemployment rate is currently 4.9 percent. According to government data, jobs are being added in the health care, professional and business services, and financial activities sectors.

But if the economy takes a turn for the worse, which job do you want to have? While no career is 100% recession-proof, the team at Glassdoor identified nearly a dozen positions that are less likely to be adversely affected if things do go south.

As you scroll through this list, keep in mind that the salary estimates are based on information submitted anonymously to Glassdoor, and they’ll likely vary depending on where you live.

1. Teacher

National average salary: $45,263

2. Funeral Director

National average salary: $41,000

3. Physician Assistant

National average salary: $93,090

4. Professor

National average salary: $114,134

5. Accountant

National average salary: $50,000

6. Auditor

National average salary: $56,330

7. Nurse

National average salary: $51,460

8. Utility Worker

National average salary: $22,000

9. Actuary

National average salary: $62,011

10. Teacher’s Aide

National average salary: $20,000

11. Nursing Aide

National average salary: $22,640

Interestingly, several of these “safer jobs” are also in demand. According to CareerBuilder’s 2016 jobs report, there are plenty of opportunities for workers in the financial and health care fields.

In fact, the Wall Street Journal has reported that there’s such a demand for nurses in some parts of the U.S. that wages are increasing significantly and sign-on bonuses are being offered.

The industry is facing a so-called ‘retirement wave,’ so new grads may have several offers to choose from. 

