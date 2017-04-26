A beloved priest who was murdered last year was remembered for the lives he touched, and the impact he left behind.

For over a year now, Action News Jax has followed the missing person-turned-murder case of Father Rene Robert and his accused killer, Steven Murray.

Murder Suspect in Father Rene's case still locked up in Ga. no new court dates set for suspect Steven Murray. pic.twitter.com/s9vkaXsRVr — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) April 26, 2017

Services set to begin 1 year after #fatherrene's funeral happened following his tragic murder. pic.twitter.com/x2W2Bm4d4r — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) April 26, 2017

On Wednesday, the first anniversary of Father Rene’s funeral, the people he touched honored him with a Memorial Mass at St. Augustine’s San Sebastian Catholic Church, where he served.

Both parishioners and longtime friends like Father Jim O’Neal paid their respects.

“He had that Franciscan spirit about him, simplicity, care and love for people,” Father Jim said.

In a Georgia jail, Father Rene’s suspected killer, Murray, waits for another day in court. The beloved priest took Murray in and helped him. Burke County, Georgia, is where deputies say Murray allegedly dumped Father Rene’s body after shooting and killing him last April.

Last July, we first told you about a legal document filed about 20 years before Father Rene’s death. The document says Father Rene agreed that if someone were to kill him, that person wouldn’t be put to death. It also stated family members are to present the document during a trial for consideration during sentencing.

Documentary crew in attendance, working on a film about the father Rene tragedy. pic.twitter.com/kjWiRIbKzi — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) April 26, 2017

Service opens with Amazing Grace. pic.twitter.com/xUDin31zkn — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) April 26, 2017

Action News Jax respectfully asked Father Rene’s parishioners for their reaction to this decision.

“I’m in total agreement with [Father Rene],” Father Jim said.

“I don’t want to give my own thoughts. I’m not a priest, I think a little different than priests do,” parishioner Bob Grimaldi said.

Wednesday, Action News Jax spoke with investigators in Georgia. Officials tell us a court date for Murray is not set yet.