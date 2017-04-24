4-year-old boy injured in Brunswick dog attack

A Brunswick man is under fire after neighbors say his dog attacked a little boy Monday afternoon.

It happened in Brunswick off Ogg Avenue.

According to the Brunswick News, the pit bull mix dog was chained in the backyard of a duplex home on Ogg Avenue, where the 4-year-old was being watched by a babysitter.

TRENDING: 'Firefighters saved my life,' Florida rattlesnake victim says

The child was playing in the front yard, when the babysitter went inside briefly, according to published reports. Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering told the Brunswick News that the child walked to the backyard, where he was attacked by the dog.

Action News Jax asked a neighbor if the dog has ever attacked before.

“No, no, he always keeps his dog tied up, always. His dog never runs,” neighbor Derrick Preston said.

The child was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, according to the Brunswick News.

The dog is with Animal Services, which will monitor the dog for 10 days before taking any action.

LOCAL NEWS: Brawl at Orange Park Mall involved up to 60 people, Clay County Sheriff's Office says