A 14-year veteran of Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is accused of official misconduct and scheme to defraud, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

JSO said Frank Holtsman was arrested Friday morning on felony charges of official misconduct and scheme to defraud.

JSO began investigating after receiving a complaint in April that Holtsman was billing the City and secondary employers for hours worked on an overlapping his schedule.

Holtsman was put under surveillance. JSO said he defrauded homeowners' associations of hundreds of dollars in just a few days of JSO's surveillance.

This is the sixth JSO officer arrested so far in 2017. Eleven JSO employees were arrested in 2016, the sheriff's office said.

