Back in March of last year, a website called Food Republic put together a chart where they subjectively ranked a bunch of types of French fries from best to worst.

Apparently no one noticed the chart until this weekend, when someone tweeted about it, and now it's tearing the Internet apart.

Close Food Republic Fry Chart

As far as we can tell, not a SINGLE person has responded, "Hey, great rankings, you guys nailed it."

People seem to have issues with everything on this list, most notably:

The disrespect of putting curly fries sixth

Counting tater tots as fries

Not including poutine

Giving shoestring fries any spot on the list other than dead last.

