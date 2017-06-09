Pulse Events Honoring Those We’ve Lost

Orlando, FL. - Monday marks one year since the attack at the Pulse nightclub, when a gunman took the lives of 49 innocent patrons. Here is a list of some of the events happening around our city to honor those people.
Today Through June 14th
- One Blood is hosting a blood drive throughout multiple locations in the city. Click here to find out locations and times.
Saturday June 10th
- 8 am - 1 pm: Pulse Memorial Blood Drive, hosted by Rep. Val Demings
- Veranda Park, 6996 Piazza Grande Avenue
- 7 pm: Vigil in Remembrance of Pulse
- First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.
Sunday, June 11
- 2 pm: Pulse Remembrance Through Music and Poetry
- Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
- 3 pm - Pulse Remembrance Service
- St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave.
- 6 pm - Vigil in Remembrance of Pulse
- Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 130 N. Magnolia Ave.
Monday, June 12
- 10 am - 7 pm: One Orlando Collection and Digital Gallery
- Orange County Regional History Center, East Central Boulevard
- 10 am: Unveiling of the Sea-to-Sea Rainbow Flag
- Orange County Administration Center, 301 S. Rosalind Ave.
- 11 am - 1 pm: Pulse Community Gathering
- Pulse site, 1912 S. Orange Ave.
- 7 pm: Orlando Love: Remembering Our Angels
- Lake Eola Park Amphitheater on Rosalind Avenue
- 10 pm - 12 am: Public Community Gathering
- Pulse site, 1912 S. Orange Ave.
DETAILS ON ALL OF THE LISTED EVENTS CAN BE FOUND ON THE ORANGE COUNTY WEBSITE. CLICK HERE TO SEE
