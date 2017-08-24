Arby’s Selling Giant Turkey Legs for “Game Of Thrones” Finale. 

This weekend is the season finally of “Game Of Thrones” and fans are obviously excited...

Arby’s Is Celebrating by selling Turkey Legs (Starting on Sunday), but only at select locations (for a clever reason)

In their press release they give the places and the reasons:

• Fargo, ND: a frigid land in the north with ruthless winters and relentless snowfall. (1117 38th St NW – Fargo, ND 58102)

• Los Angeles, CA: a western land known for its bountiful amount of gold and riches. (347 East Main St. – Alhambra, CA 91801)

• Seattle/Redmond, WA: a land of storms, savaged by heavy rain and wind, with a coast of deep blue water. (15115 NE 24th St. – Redmond, WA 98052)

• Norfolk, VA: a land of ships and sailors surrounded by giant vessels forged from iron. (730 East Little Creek Rd. – Norfolk, VA 23518)

• Pittsburgh, PA: a land of powerful rivers, defined by the trident of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio. (4810 McKnight Rd. – Pittsburgh, PA 15237)

• Phoenix, AZ: a land of sand and sun, known for its harsh desert climate. (2402 West Thomas Rd. – Phoenix, AZ 85015)

• Denver, CO: a land of treacherous mountains divided by fertile river valleys with an abundance of stones. (1480 South Colorado Blvd. – Denver, CO 80222)

• Omaha, NE: a land of fertile farms that provides many of the crops that feed the country. (8429 West Center Rd. – Omaha, NE 68124)

• Atlanta, GA: a land where the crown jewel of the Arby’s family, our headquarters, resides. (4415 Roswell Rd. – Atlanta, GA 30342)

Looks like our best shot at getting one is by going to Atlanta!