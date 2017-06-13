Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
H 84
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
Broken Clouds
H 84° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 84° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 84° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 85° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Basketball
Warriors unanimously decline White House visit, per reports
Close

Warriors unanimously decline White House visit, per reports

Warriors unanimously decline White House visit, per reports
Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: The Golden State Warriors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Warriors unanimously decline White House visit, per reports

By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It didn’t take the Golden State Warriors long to decide to skip the traditional championship White House visit.

>> Read more trending news

Less than 24 hours after winning the 2017 NBA Finals on Monday night, the Warriors unanimously voted to decline the White House ceremony honoring their Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to several reports, including one by CNBC analyst Josh Brown.

The Warriors attended the White House ceremony to honor their 2015 NBA Finals title when former President Barack Obama was in the White House.

The news comes the day after Clemson visited the White House in honor of their National Championship win over Alabama in January.

The Warriors’ rejection of the White House’s invitation builds on the sentiment expressed by several New England Patriots who announced they would not attend the Trump White House ceremony in April. Notable Patriots, who missed the April ceremony were Tom Brady -- who said he would not attend for personal reasons -- Legarrette Blount, Martellus Bennett and Danny Amendola.

Thirty-four Patriots were present for the White House ceremony to honor their Super Bowl 51 win, which was a similar number of attendees to when the Patriots won in 2004 and 2005, according to Patriots spokesman Stacey James.

>> Related: Patriots respond to comparison photo showing team with Obama versus Trump

Related

Photos: Golden State Warriors defeat Cleveland Cavaliers to win NBA title
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Mom pleads guilty in changing table death of baby
    Mom pleads guilty in changing table death of baby
    A woman in Iowa whose baby suffocated while being left unattended on a changing table has pleaded guilty to a felony as part of a plea deal. Laci Lynn Taylor, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony neglect of a dependent person, KCCI reported. The judge has accepted her plea and she will be sentenced on Aug. 3. She faces no more than 10 years in prison. >> Read more trending stories The incident occurred in September, according to KCCI. Authorities investigating the case say Taylor left the baby alone for an 'extended period' and during that time, the baby rolled in such a way that her neck became compressed and blocked her airway, which caused her to suffocate.Laci Taylor's husband, Don Taylor, told KCCI that his wife is a good mother and only stepped away to get a bottle for the baby. He claimed that his wife didn't know the baby could roll and that the incident was a terrible accident.Police based their charges on months of testing and interviews.  
  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: SW Mexican coast hit by “Calvin”
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: SW Mexican coast hit by “Calvin”
  • Inmates shoot, kill 2 correctional officers in Georgia
    Inmates shoot, kill 2 correctional officers in Georgia
    Two correctional officers were overpowered, shot and killed Tuesday morning by a pair of inmates who escaped in Putnam County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies. >> Read more trending news Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills confirmed to WSB-TV that the officers were killed. >> See the latest on WSBTV.com The sheriff’s office said that a preliminary investigation indicated that as many as two correctional officers, working a detail in Putnam County, were killed around 5 a.m. along GA 16 while transporting prisoners during a work detail.
  • 6 minor injuries in crash involving jail transport vehicle on University Blvd. 
    6 minor injuries in crash involving jail transport vehicle on University Blvd. 
    Six jail inmates were taken to a hospital with minor injuries following a crash on University Blvd that involved a city of Jacksonville truck and a car. According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue, the injuries are all minor.  The crash happened just after 9am on University, near the Hart Bridge Expressway.  
  • Operation Crack-alicious' leads to arrest of 18 drug dealers, prostitutes in Atlantic Beach
    Operation Crack-alicious' leads to arrest of 18 drug dealers, prostitutes in Atlantic Beach
    The Atlantic Beach Police Department has arrested 18 drug dealers and prostitutes as part of “Operation Crack-alicious.”  While grouped into one operation, these arrests were made over several weeks involve separate cases. Commander Tiffany Layson with the Atlantic Beach Police Department says the  “The main thing about doing it all at the same time, is it really made a bigger impact on the streets,” Layson told WOKV. “By arresting all of the known drug dealers in the local area... it sent a word to the other drug dealers and drug users out there that we are on top of it.” Officers are still searching for seven suspects as part of the operation. This list of suspects arrested in Operation Crack-alicious was provided to WOKV by Atlantic Beach Police: Christian Karcher DOB 6/11/92 – sale of marijuana Eugenia Bowman DOB 12/18/87– sale of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine Everette Walden DOB 4/25/94– sale of crack cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine Marquis McCowan 6/20/94– sale of crack cocaine Michael Van Nelson 4/29/65– sale of crack cocaine Monica Pederson 7/18/72– prostitution, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine Ondre Nesbitt 7/3/90– sale of crack cocaine Rasheed Burley 12/20/89– sale of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine Reginald Washington 9/24/82– sale of crack cocaine Sean Wise 5/11/66– sale of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine Stephanie Juymohan 3/6/98– sale of crack cocaine, possession of methamphetamine Tony Curry 10/7/92– sale of crack cocaine, using person under 18 to sell cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine Vance Harris 4/21/91– sale of crack cocaine *Juvenile* 17 years old- sale of crack cocaine Katelyn Walker 3/13/93- prostitution Kristin Cieslik 11/19/91– prostitution, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia Wayne Woodley 6/24/78– human trafficking, possession of cocaine Katrina McCowan 4/15/64– sale of crack cocaine 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.