Denver sportswriter criticized for tweet about Indy 500 winner

A Denver sportswriter has apologized for an insensitive tweet about the winner of the Indianapolis 500 being from Japan.

Terry Frei of the Denver Post tweeted that he was “very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend,” the New York Post reported.

Frei’s tweet came shortly after former Formula One driver Takuma Sato captured Sunday’s race at the Brickyard, becoming the first Japanese winner in the race’s history.

The tweet caused an immediate backlash on social media, with Twitter users criticizing his post as insensitive.

@TFrei SPECIFICALLY personal, i am very uncomfortable w your racism, xenophobia & lack of understanding of what the Indianapolis 500 is all about — megan brown (@thatgirlondeck) May 28, 2017

“Really just a monumentally stupid tweet,” wrote the band, The Mountain Goats. “Congrats.”

Frei later deleted his tweet and apologized.

“I fouled up. I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said what I said when I said it. I should have known better and I regret it,” he tweeted.

I apologize. — Terry Frei (@TFrei) May 29, 2017

OK, I took out the name of a book. pic.twitter.com/b953FbqMEh — Terry Frei (@TFrei) May 29, 2017

