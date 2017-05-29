Denver sportswriter criticized for tweet about Indy 500 winner

Listen Live
Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Takuma Sato of Japan celebrates after winning the 101st Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. He became the first Japanese driver to win the race at the iconic Brickyard.

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A Denver sportswriter has apologized for an insensitive tweet about the winner of the Indianapolis 500 being from Japan.

Terry Frei of the Denver Post tweeted that he was “very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend,” the New York Post reported.

Frei’s tweet came shortly after former Formula One driver Takuma Sato captured Sunday’s race at the Brickyard, becoming the first Japanese winner in the race’s history.

Frei's tweet

 The tweet caused an immediate backlash on social media, with Twitter users criticizing his post as insensitive.

“Really just a monumentally stupid tweet,” wrote the band, The Mountain Goats. “Congrats.”

Frei later deleted his tweet and apologized.

“I fouled up. I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said what I said when I said it. I should have known better and I regret it,” he tweeted.


The Latest News Headlines

  • Jax Beach Police searching for missing teen  
    Jax Beach Police searching for missing teen  
    The Jacksonville Beach Police is asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for 14-year-old Michaela Robinson.  The teenager was last seen on Saturday night. She had returned home late for curfew, ate dinner, and then left again in an unknown direction on her bike.  Police says she has not returned home or have made any attempt to contact her mother.  Michaela is described to be 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Daniel Watts at (904) 270-1667 or 911.
  • St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searching for Circle K robber
    St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searching for Circle K robber
    He said he needed every penny and ended up leaving with the cash register drawer.  The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an unknown man who robbed the Schallers Road Circle K in St. Augustine early Sunday morning.  The suspect is seen fully covered entering the store and waving a handgun. In the surveillance video, you can hear him demanding money from the clerk.  Detectives believe the suspect may be local, as he was seen leaving on foot in a northwesterly direction towards Collins Avenue.
  • Four names added to Veterans Memorial Wall in Jacksonville
    Four names added to Veterans Memorial Wall in Jacksonville
    Their sacrifice will be honored by hundreds.   The City of Jacksonville's annual Memorial Day observance is scheduled to begin at 9am today outside EverBank Field.  Four new names have been added to the almost 1,700 on the Veterans Memorial Wall that stands in honor of the service and sacrifice of those who died while on active duty.  They are:  Christopher Colafati, Zachary Debeau, Micki Nixon and Wade Wilkenson. Family members of the fallen will be joined by local dignitaries at the event. The Veterans Memorial Wall contains the names of service members who lost their lives in duty since World War I.  It was dedicated in November of 1995.  It is the second largest memorial wall in the nation, only behind the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. 
  • Three shot, one dead on Jacksonville’s westside 
    Three shot, one dead on Jacksonville’s westside 
    An 18-year-old man is dead and two juveniles are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting on Jacksonville’s westside.  Police were called around 1:30am Saturday to Rawhyde Trail, off Jammes Road, in reference to a shooting.  Three people were taken to a local hospital. According to JSO, 18-year-old Zion Malik Brown died from his injuries.  It appears he lived at the home.  Two juveniles are expected to survive.  Detectives believe the shooting took place inside a residence.   No arrests have been announced at this time. Anyone who has any information in reference to this shooting/homicide is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.  To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
  • Police: 16th person arrested in Manchester bombing
    Police: 16th person arrested in Manchester bombing
    British police have arrested a 16th person in connection with last week’s suicide bombing in Manchester, Reuters reported Monday. >> Read more trending news The 23-year-old man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, 'on suspicion of offenses contrary to the terrorism act', Greater Manchester Police reported on its Twitter feed. Since the bombing outside Manchester Arena, in which 22 people died, 14 men remain in custody for questioning, Reuters reported. Two other men have been released, with no charges filed.
The Latest News Videos

