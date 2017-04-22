You never know who is watching or how you can influence them.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu learned that after getting a note from someone who sat behind him on a flight.

Sanu tweeted a photo of the note saying, "This definitely put a smile on my face."

The note reads:

"Hi! You don't know us, but we wanted to thank you. Our son sat behind you on this flight and watched you. He saw you studying your plays, watched you make healthy choices with your snacks, food and drink. He watched how polite you were to everyone. He is only 10 but just made an elite hockey team and we are on our way to training in CT. You are an inspiration to children and for that you should be proud! Thank you and Best of Luck!"

This definitely put a smile on my face. ☺️ the little things. pic.twitter.com/OFKpwcho5H — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) April 22, 2017

The note is signed, The Family That Sat Behind You.

The tweet was liked by more than 2,000 people.

The Atlanta Falcons tweeted a response saying Sanu is a role model on and off the field and they are "proud to have this guy on our team."