Favorite Always Dreaming wins 143rd Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Favorite Always Dreaming cruised to victory at the 143rd Kentucky Derby on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs.
A track rated sloppy after three days of rain proved to be no issue for the early favorite.
Always Dreaming finished the race in 2:03:59.
Lookin at Lee finished in second and Battle of the Midway followed.
Watch 'Always Dreaming' win the 143rd running of the @KentuckyDerby! #KentuckyDerby #DerbyDay pic.twitter.com/GA3YppZLRY— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 6, 2017
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
