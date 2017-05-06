Listen Live
Favorite Always Dreaming wins 143rd Kentucky Derby
Favorite Always Dreaming wins 143rd Kentucky Derby

Favorite Always Dreaming wins 143rd Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -  Favorite Always Dreaming cruised to victory at the 143rd Kentucky Derby on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs.

A track rated sloppy after three days of rain proved to be no issue for the early favorite.

Always Dreaming finished the race in 2:03:59. 

Lookin at Lee finished in second and Battle of the Midway followed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

