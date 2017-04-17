Bengals’ Pacman Jones blows up at reporter, boots him from interview

In his first interview with reporters in the locker room since his Jan. 3 arrest, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones blew up at a television reporter who asked if Jones wanted to say anything to the fans.

On the first day of voluntary offseason workouts, Jones made it clear to reporters before the interview started he wasn’t going “to talk about court,” but he did give a thoughtful answer early in the session when the same reporter asked how important it was for Jones to still be with the team after the arrest.

>> Read more trending news

“Words can’t express can’t express my gratitude or my feelings for the organization, Mr. (Mike) Brown, coach (Marvin) Lewis, the teammates, the City of Cincinnati,” Jones said. “This is home for me. I’m very eager to be here. I don’t take it for granted. I love playing football, and I love helping the guys out and working together for one common goal, which is winning. I’m more than happy to be here.”

But a couple of minutes later Jones got irate when the reporter asked, “I know you said you were thankful for the organization, is there anything you have to show to fans, have to prove to the fans for them to welcome you back since there were a lot of people upset with the way things went down in the offseason for you?”

>>Related: Prosecutor drops felony charge against Pacman Jones

“Didn’t I just tell you don’t ask me that?” Jones said. “You out the (interview). Turn around. Go back that way. See you. Next question. That’s his last interview for the year.”

The reporter complied, but Jones, who reportedly was taking anger management classes in wake of his arrest, continued to berate the reporter, who had walked away from his locker, while walking to the restroom after ending the interview, yelling at him for asking “stupid ass (expletive) questions.”

Jones continued after returning for the restroom, telling the reporter to “shut the (expletive) up.” After a couple of teammates tried to calm Jones, Lewis entered the locker room and sat down to talk with him.

The Bengals declined to comment on the incident.