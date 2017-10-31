Colin Kaepernick's lawyer says he will be signed in next 10 days

After being a free agent for over seven months, Colin Kaepernick could finally sign with an NFL team.

In an appearance on “The Adam Carolla Show” on Tuesday, Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, said he expects the quarterback to be signed within the next 10 days.

"I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him," Geragos said. "I think somebody's going to sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more."

Kaepernick, a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft, is one of the most accomplished free-agent quarterbacks on the market after leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012 and the NFC Championship in 2013.

Despite his accomplishments in the league, Kaepernick has been unsigned since he opted out of his contract in March. He began taking a knee in protest of police brutality and social injustice during the playing of the national anthem last season.

In response, Kaepernick filed a grievance on Oct. 15 accusing NFL owners of collusion and preventing him from being signed to another team, according to ESPN.

In six season with the 49ers, five as starter, the former Nevada quarterback threw for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns and rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)