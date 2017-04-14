Houston Texans offensive tackle David Quessenberry finished his last round of chemotherapy Tuesday after a 3-year battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

A video shared online shows the NFL star celebrating by ringing a victory bell and accidentally breaking it.

Quessenberry, who was drafted by the Texans in 2013, has been receiving treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 23: David Quessenberry of San Jose State in action during the 2013 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 23, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The hospital has a small bell hanging on a wall for patients to ring after they finish their last round of chemo.

Quessenberry, 26, rang the bell enthusiastically and ended up yanking the whole thing off the wall.

“It has been more than 1,000 days since my fight began. Yesterday, I received my last infusion of chemo therapy. The things I have seen and the things I felt through my fight I could never forget,” Quessenberry wrote on Instagram. “This bell, just like cancer, never stood a chance.”

Quessenberry was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T lymphoblastic lymphoma in 2014. Doctors discovered a mass in his lungs when the 300-pound player sought treatment for a persistent cough and shortness of breath, the Houston Chronicle reported.