Houston Texans offensive tackle David Quessenberry finished his last round of chemotherapy Tuesday after a 3-year battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
A video shared online shows the NFL star celebrating by ringing a victory bell and accidentally breaking it.
Quessenberry, who was drafted by the Texans in 2013, has been receiving treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
David Quessenberry
The hospital has a small bell hanging on a wall for patients to ring after they finish their last round of chemo.
Quessenberry, 26, rang the bell enthusiastically and ended up yanking the whole thing off the wall.
cancer did NOT make me strong. cancer did NOT make my family strong. cancer did NOT galvanize my community. cancer did NOT bring rival team Head Coaches and players together to support me. cancer did NOT bring people together. cancer did NOT make people travel hundreds of miles to help me and my family in our time of need. cancer did NOT make people pray for me. cancer did NOT bring me my Angel. cancer did NOT make me thankful for my life. cancer did NOT make me a believer that there is more to this world than just our eyes can see. cancer did NOT shape me into the man I am today. Love did. It has Been more than 1000 days since my fight began. Yesterday I received my last infusion of chemo therapy. The things I have seen and the things I felt through my fight I could never forget and last night after a full day at MD Anderson I watched a video that @meeeglit put together for me. It was filled with short clips of the people I hold most dear to me that lasted for more than an hour and every second of It was absolutely incredible. I don't know what to say to every one other than Thank You, I Love you, and I will never forget you and the kindness and Love you showed me. -DQ "Love backed by Faith is unstoppable" P.S. this bell just like cancer never stood a chance...
Quessenberry was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T lymphoblastic lymphoma in 2014. Doctors discovered a mass in his lungs when the 300-pound player sought treatment for a persistent cough and shortness of breath, the Houston Chronicle reported.
