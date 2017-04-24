A Florida high school football star is practicing this week with an usual piece of equipment — an ankle monitor.
Shelley Singletary, 18, who plays for Boca Raton High School in Palm Beach County, is wearing the monitor after his arrest in January on felony charges in connection with the robbery of an 11 year old.
Singletary is accused of helping steal the boy’s Air Jordan sneakers and his bicycle on Jan. 25.
After his arrest, the athlete was placed on house arrest with a monitor to keep track of his movements.
A judge modified the terms of his house arrest twice, allowing him to return to classes, then later, to attend spring football practices.
“I’ve had no issues with this kid since he got to high school,” Boca Raton High football coach Eric Davis, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Singletary, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound running back and defensive back, is ranked by MaxPreps, a college football recruiting website, as the state’s No. 193 prospect.
The University of Kentucky has reportedly offered Singletary a football scholarship for 2018, according to 24/7 Sports, but NCAA rules prohibit schools from publicly discussing recruits until they sign letters of intent.
Singletary could not be reached for comment.
Court records show that his next court appearance is scheduled for June 19.
