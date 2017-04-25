Little League sign reminding parents 'it's a game' goes viral

By the end of the day today, we could have the jury that will sit over the federal fraud case of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown. With the trial currently slated to begin Wednesday, the goal is to have the 12 person jury and two alternates selected by the end of the day today. There is still a substantial amount of screening that needs to take place, though- and the court is coming off a longer than scheduled day Monday, when the jury selection process started. The first day of questioning focused specifically on this case, with Magistrate Judge James R. Klindt asking prospective jurors whether they were previously aware of the charges, if they have any feelings toward former and- ultimately- if the information and pre-conceived notions could be set aside in order to consider only the evidence presented at trial. Prospective jurors were also able to raise issues of “extreme hardship”. In all, that led to 21 people being excused from the pool, while 44 rolled over to today. Klindt wanted to have around 50 prospective jurors before moving to the second phase of questioning, so more were summoned to report for jury duty Tuesday morning. The day started with those new jurors facing the same hardship and case knowledge questions as those who first reported Monday. Of the 30 questioned as a group, 17 said they have some knowledge of the case and six said they have strong feelings toward Brown one way or the other. While 19 were flagged for further questioning, the court only needed to vet a few in order to reach a threshold where they were comfortable moving forward- 53 total prospective jurors, including the ones who rolled over from yesterday. The second round of questioning is now getting underway for the 53, including looking at areas which are more broad and standard for jury selection- employment, prior experience in the legal or criminal systems, and more. At the conclusion of the individual questioning along that line- and any challenges “for cause” that come as a result- prospective jurors will be sat in the order of their randomly selected number, and the first 12 designated as the possible panel. From there, both prosecutors and the defense have a specific number of “peremptory” strikes- or strikes without cause- which they can exercise. As prospective jurors are removed from the box for those strikes, the next in line by number will fill in. Once the 12 person jury is chosen, a similar process takes place for the two alternates. Once that is done, the jury is set. This jury will not be sequestered for this trial, which is currently scheduled for three weeks. Klindt has given the pool specific and repeated instruction that they’re not allowed to consume any news or social media about the trial, that they’re not allowed to communicate with anyone about the case, and that if someone speaks about the case in their presence they’re supposed to leave. Brown and two others are accused of soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to “One Door For Education”- a group she represented as a charity- but using the money for personal expenses instead, including travel, luxury events, and more. Her two alleged co-conspirators- former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the head of One Door Carla Wiley- both previously pleaded guilty. Brown has been indicted on 22 charges. WOKV is in the federal courthouse as these proceedings move forward. Check back frequently to WOKV.com for updates, and follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for updates during court recesses.